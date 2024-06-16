SUV careens off Kankakee street; crash send 2 to hospital

KANKAKEE — Two people suffered injuries when a SUV careened off a Kankakee street and crashed into a parked pickup truck in an alleyway before flipping over and crashing into a building Friday.

Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said at about 6:30 p.m. Friday, Kankakee police and fire departments were dispatched to the crash with a vehicle roll over near the intersection of West Hawkins Street and South Fifth Avenue on the southwest side of Kankakee.

Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said Sunday the driver of the SUV was issued tickets for failure to reduce speed, improper lane usage, no insurance and reckless driving.

The driver of the SUV had to be extricated, LaRoche said.

Both were treated at the hospital and have been released, Kidwell said.

A nearby home surveillance camera showed the speeding SUV jumping the curb and hitting the pickup.

Kidwell said a witness reported the vehicle driving recklessly prior to the accident.