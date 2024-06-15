KLASEY: A blaze in Marycrest

The wailing of multiple sirens filled the air on the early evening of Friday, Nov. 24, 1972, as firefighters responded to “the worst fire in Kankakee in a decade” on the eastern edge of the city.

The fire units were converging on the Marycrest Shopping Center in the 1900 block of East Court Street. The nearly block-long structure was occupied by an auto sales business, bowling alley, hardware store, pharmacy, liquor store, and a bank. On a second floor at the building’s east end were 42 offices.

Kankakee Fire Chief John Marquart characterized the fire as “the most devastating in Kankakee since the Lassers Furniture Co. fire in November 1962” (the Lassers blaze, on Schuyler Avenue in downtown Kankakee, had caused more than $1 million in damage).

The Marycrest fire was detected about 6:20 p.m. by a deliveryman who saw smoke coming out of the second floor above the Plaza Liquors store. He went to the Marycrest Lanes bowling alley and reported the smoke to Jack Merritt, the bowling alley owner; Merritt immediately called the fire department.

Chief Marquart told the Kankakee Daily Journal that after arriving at the scene, he “could tell that this would be a ‘major’ fire and called in all off-duty Kankakee firemen. He also sent out a mutual aid call to the Kankakee Township, Bourbonnais Rural, Bourbonnais Village, Bradley, and Aroma Park fire departments.”

A total of 135 firefighters were involved in the hours-long efforts to extinguish the fire, which drew a crowd of several thousand spectators.

<strong>EXTINGUISHING THE FLAMES</strong>

The chief credited “defensive firefighting” with preventing the fire from spreading to the western section of the shopping center, which housed the Hill Datsun-Volvo auto dealership, the bowling alley, and the large Ace hardware store. Also saved from the flames were a Howard Johnson’s Motor Lodge and restaurant, located directly east of the burning section of the building. The motor lodge was separated from the shopping center by only a narrow driveway.

“Our main objective was to save the western part of the plaza and to prevent the fire from spreading to Howard Johnson’s,” he said.

Fighting the fire was complicated by the configuration of the shopping center’s eastern, two-story portion, called Marycrest Plaza. On the ground floor, the office of Peoples Bank Marycrest, the liquor store and the pharmacy formed two sides of an open courtyard or plaza.

Above them, the second (office) floor formed a square, bridging across the courtyard on the north and south sides. Marquart told the Journal that fighting the blaze was “comparable to fighting four fires at one time. We were lucky to save what we did. Usually in fires like this, the whole place goes.”

To keep the fire from spreading to the businesses in the western portion of the building (Ace Hardware, Marycrest Lanes and Hill Datsun-Volvo) firefighters with hose lines were positioned on the roof of the hardware store. Their efforts were reinforced by the fire department’s snorkel unit, an aerial ladder truck, and a deluge gun mounted on a utility vehicle. Those special units were responsible for applying 1,750 gallons of water per minute to the fire.

As a precaution, the guests and employees of the motel and its adjoining restaurant were evacuated; so were the employees and customers of the bowling alley and other businesses that were open when the fire broke out.

No one was injured, although one Kankakee firefighter had a very close call. Three members of the Kankakee department—Edward Barrett, Nathaniel White and James Dupuis— were on a canopy projecting over the front of the bank, trying to move into the second floor with a hose line.

The Daily Journal reported that Barrett “chose a window and tried to enter the building, only to discover that he had picked a window over a stairwell. He lost his balance and was about to drop into the stairwell when [White and Dupuis] grabbed him. Neither of the smaller firemen had the strength to pull the 6-foot, two-inch, 230-pound Barrett back to safety. ‘We just hung on and hollered for help,’ said White.” Other firemen came to their aid and rescued Barrett.

<strong>THE AFTERMATH</strong>

In a follow-up article on Monday, Nov. 27, the Daily Journal reported, “In all, three businesses on the ground floor of the building, and 42 upstairs offices were wiped out by the $750,000 blaze. Among the second-floor tenants were three law firms, a dentist, a podiatrist, a beauty salon, and several insurance and credit firms. Six offices were listed as “vacant.”

Donald Curry, vice president of Peoples Bank Marycrest, told the newspaper that bank records had survived the fire “because of quick work on the part of firemen.” Firefighters had deluged the bank’s vault, located on the ground floor, to keep it cool. Even though the fire’s heat had warped the thick steel vault door, the business records were not damaged “It looked as if the contents had been kept in a refrigerator,” commented Chief Marquart.

The bank was open for business on Monday morning, in temporary quarters at the Marycrest Savings and Loan Association, two blocks west of the fire site. A number of the other businesses that were victims of the fire found temporary locations. The Kankakee Area Chamber of Commerce offered its services as a clearing house for information to help businesses relocate and to provide contact information for customers.

The Marycrest Shopping Center was developed as a key component of Marycrest, a subdivision of several hundred homes built to meet the demand for affordable housing by young families in the years immediately following World War II. Who was the developer?

Answer: Romy Hammes, a highly successful entrepreneur and automobile dealer who came to Kankakee in 1926. In addition to Marycrest, Hammes developed large residential subdivisions in Joliet, Las Vegas and Fort Lee, New Jersey.