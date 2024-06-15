Faith, family and love are Father's Day pillars for Harris family

Fatherhood sometimes gets lost in the mix of the modern family as it’s known in 2024. Yet, it’s just as important now as it was two or three generations ago.

How integral the father role is in the dynamic is not lost on lifelong Kankakee resident Jarvis Harris and his family of five, including his wife, Barnetta, and children, Jared, Jairus and Jerika.

The Harrises sat down with the Daily Journal recently on the porch at their Riverview home — the kids talking how much their dad has meant to them growing up and Jarvis expressing how much he values being a father.

“He was my coach mostly in all my sports from when maybe I was 4 years old, all the way up to maybe 14,” said Jared, 26, a coach, teacher and mentor at Kankakee High School. “And growing up, it was kind of hard because we kind of went back at each other. I used to always think ‘He was just being hard on me.’ But it was all for love and always in the right way.”

Jared graduated from KHS in 2016 and was a three-year starter in basketball and baseball and later played baseball at Benedictine University in Lisle where he graduated in 2022.

Jared remembers his dad instilling in him the importance of using his left hand in basketball as well as his right in making layups. Jarvis would shoot lefthanded playing “Horse,” knowing he’d win but preparing Jared to be able to play varsity ball.

“It was always words of encouragement he always gave me,” Jared said. “Sometimes I didn’t always understand it or want to listen to it. We’ve had conversations now that I’m older, and I said, ‘I see what he was doing. I understand it now.’ Having those conversations at an early age, I was grateful for it because some people don’t have that opportunity to learn those things. I’ve learned that from my father, all while him being my coach and my mentor.”

Being a father is something Jarvis doesn’t take for granted.

“My father didn’t have his father in his life, like he should have,” Jarvis said. “So I told myself, ‘I will be the example just like he was.’ My dad told me personally, he prayed for a boy first, so I did the same. He said he knew what it was like not to have a father. So he made a point that he’ll be in my life, until he passed.”

<strong>IMPORTANCE OF FAITH</strong>

Jarvis’ dad, Dave Harris, who died in 2022, was a big part of his son’s life and the lives of his grandchildren. Dave also instilled the importance of faith in Jarvis, as they’re all still members of Morning Star Baptist Church in Kankakee.

“You still have got to attend church if you’re living in this house,” Barnetta said Jarvis have stressed with the children. “You’ve got to come to church in the morning. You’ve got to pay your tithes and all of that. [Jarvis] is very strong minded in making sure that they’re doing the right thing and representing the family name.”

Barnetta and Jarvis have been married for 28 years.

“Especially, the fellas know if you’re a Harris, represent yourself like that in public. Because with both of us being born and raised here, there’s a lot of people who know us. So if you think you’re getting away with something, think again,” she laughed.

Jerika, 19, is the baby of the family, and her dad has meant the world to her, especially allowing her to express her individuality being his only daughter.

“I know I put him through the wringer a lot, so just him dealing with that when my mom couldn’t,” she said. “It was also special that I did powerlifting because [my brothers] never wrestled so they never put on a singlet.”

Jarvis, a 1989 KHS graduate, wrestled for the Kays (obviously wearing a singlet), and he still holds the single season record of 43 escapes at KHS. Jerika was a state champion powerlifter for the Kays in 2023 as a senior and was state runner-up as a junior.

“I wore a singlet when I powerlifted, so that allowed us to connect on a different level that I never had before because he connected with them coaching them in baseball,” she said. “… That was like really special to me.”

Jared laughed: “I can honestly say I’m jealous. She’s the only state champion in the house. She’s got a ring.”

Jairus, 20, said his dad has taught him just about life more so than athletics.

“Tough love, you know things you don’t always want to hear, and I would say that’s the most impactful,” he said. “It’s stuff that should be said. … I definitely say that has had the biggest impact on me in life more than anything.”

Jarvis said he’s not afraid to give life lessons to his children — even with their friends present for that wisdom.

“Because they’re the kids my kids are hanging around,” he said. “For the most part, they learn, they see. … Sometimes it’s good to learn from others’ mistakes. You don’t have to make the same mistakes, but also it’s about being transparent. I’ve made mistakes at times.

“I’ve tried to tell them what happened to me — don’t go down that road. That’s probably one of the hardest things to do as parents is to be transparent, to admit your faults and try to steer them the right away. Say ‘Hey, I made the mistake, and I don’t want to make the same mistake.’”

<strong>EDUCATION FIRST</strong>

Education has always come first in the Harris household. Barnetta, 57, recently retired from the Kankakee School District 111 after 34 years, 13 years as a teacher and 21 years as an administrator. Her last position was interim principal at Kennedy Middle School, and she now works part time as the homeless liaison for the district.

Jarvis, 53, served in the U.S. Army Reserves for eight years and later earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Olivet Nazarene University in 2004. After working for Armstrong World Industries (now AHF Products) for 30 years, he’s been a supervisor for a year and a half at CSL Behring in the API department.

Jared has a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Benedictine University, teaches at KHS where he’s also the JV boys basketball coach, assistant coach for softball and is a coordinator for the Youth Empowerment Program.

Jairus graduated from KHS in 2022 and Kankakee Community College this year, and he’ll be attending Clark Atlanta University, a HBCU school in Atlanta, Ga. He’s majoring in mass media and will play baseball at Clark like he did at KHS and KCC.

Jerika, a 2023 KHS grad, is also attending an HBCU, Spelman College, in Atlanta where she’ll major in health science.

Barnetta said Jarvis is a great father because he has a strong mindset.

“He’s not real pushy, but what he says, the kids listen,” she said. “… And he’s very supportive of the kids and their friends and always checking up on them. … We like for them to develop their own independence. Jarvis is so closely knit to them that when our daughter went to school at Spelman, he was having a hard time with her being 10 hours away. It’s his baby girl. Now Jairus is going to a school that is like two blocks away from her school, so they’ll be in very close proximity.”

Jared said his dad instilled in him the ethos to never quit, whether it be in the classroom, in athletics or in a job.

“That all came from my upbringing because I’ve known people who have had people quit on them in their lives,” he said. “And I’m glad he never quit on me or quit on us because some people don’t turn out the right way if their parents quit on them. I’ve been fortunate to have both my parents in my life, and not all my friends have been able to have that. I’m grateful for it because little things like that made me into the man I am today.”

Jerika said her dad has made an impression on more than just her.

“I’m also just very grateful for how my dad stands out to some of my friends who don’t have a father figure,” she said. “A lot of my friends call my dad, Dad, seriously, because they don’t have it at home. So I’m grateful that they see that in him, to the love that he has to share. And he will give life lessons to my friends, in front of me. … He’s very vulnerable about all of that. So I am very grateful.”