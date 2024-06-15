Bradley buys sports complex turf to cover over 1 million square feet

BRADLEY — When the time comes to apply the manufactured field turf onto the Bradley Sports Complex development, the project will look more like a baseball complex than a vast open space.

That day will soon be here. Most likely yet this year.

But covering 12 baseball/softball fields, bullpens and batting cages — comprising a total of 1,184,474 square feet — with synthetic turf does come at a cost.

Earlier this week, the Bradley Village Board entered into a $5.08-million contract with AstroTurf Corporation, of Dalton, Ga., to cover the playing fields that are now under construction immediately east of the Bradley Commons Shopping Center in northwest Bradley, that is home to Dick’s Sporting Goods, Petco and Walmart to name a few.

The goal is the turf could be placed on the fields yet this year. The village is targeting May 2025 as the time youth baseball and softball teams could begin using the complex.

Synthetic turf is preferred at complexes such as the Bradley Sports Complex because rain would not idle a playing field for extended periods of time versus the time it would take for natural grass to become playable after a rain event.

The six fields at the Diamond Point complex owned and operated by the Bourbonnais Township Park District are natural grass.

The bid was gained through Sourcewell, a Staples, Minn.-based government purchasing cooperative.

The 126-acre complex rests between the Aspen Ridge Golf Course to the south and St. George Road to the north.

The village officially broke ground on the projected $45-million complex in May.

Regarding the turf, four fields are each 130,645 square feet; one, 123,675 square feet; one, 105,680 square feet; one 100,790 square feet; and five, 60,680 square feet.

The bullpens are 17,085 square feet. The batting cage is 11,264 square feet.

As can be determined by the millions of dollars being devoted to this project, village officials believe the youth sports complex could provide a financial windfall for not only Bradley, but the entire region.

It has been estimated that travel baseball and softball teams participating in tournaments at the complex would bring as many as 3,000 visitors to the area on spring and summer weekends, filling hotels, restaurants and retail stores.

The Bradley Sports Complex is viewed by village leadership as the key piece in bringing outside dollars into Bradley. The village, which just sponsored a country music weekend at Northfield Square mall, is also evaluating the concept of developing a massive indoor water park.