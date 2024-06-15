Bossinger, longtime BBCHS leader, dies

Dennis Bossinger was born and raised in the Indiana community of East Chicago. He spent his retirement years in Peoria, Ariz.

But for the bulk of his life, there can be no mistaking that the Bradley and Bourbonnais communities were home for Bossinger. And to be even more precise, it was the red-brick walls of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School where Bossinger devoted his life’s work in education.

Starting with the school district in 1970 as a teacher and concluding his career within those same hallways at the end of June 2002 as the district superintendent, BBCHS was far more than just a high school for Bossinger.

BBCHS was Bossinger’s home for 32 years. Prior to being hired at BBCHS, Bossinger taught at the former Wellington High School, a school district near Milford.

Bossinger died June 8 in Peoria. He was 82.

“If there were a Mount Rushmore of school administrators, Denny Bossinger would be on it,” said former BBCHS administrator Tom Dubois, who worked alongside Bossinger from March 1986 until June 1998.

Dubois and Bossinger maintained their friendship long after their BBCHS careers concluded. He said he has often reflected on those who were important to him, and Bossinger always comes into his thoughts.

Bossinger had the task of succeeding longtime Superintendent Donald Turner, who had been the BBCHS superintendent from November 1982 until June 1998, a span of 16 years.

If there were some bumps in the road, Bossinger did not voice them. He simply went about the business of guiding the nearly 2,000-student high school district.

Bossinger taught for four years at BBCHS and then transitioned into administration where he served in many roles, before ultimately being tabbed to lead the district.

<strong>1ST A TEACHER, THEN A CO-WORKER</strong>

Former BBCHS teacher and athletic director Mark Sutton said he first became familiar with Bossenger as a student. He said was a senior during Bossinger’s first year at BBCHS.

Sutton was a track athlete, and Bossinger was one of his coaches.

“As a teacher, he had a way of presenting things in a different way. He really made you think,” Sutton recalled. “There was always great dialogue and conversation within the room. He made you process information and think.”

Sutton returned to the district for the 1975-76 school years. When he returned, he and Bossinger were co-workers. Sutton said it didn’t feel that way.

“He was a mentor to me,” he said. “You could ask him anything.”

Sutton, who eventually became the school’s athletic director for 14 years, never witnessed Bossinger making a decision without thinking things thoroughly.

“He didn’t do things rashly,” Sutton said. “He planned things. He would also tell us we are here to make things better for the students and the community.”

Through Sutton’s eyes, Bossinger delivered on both fronts.

“When people say BBCHS was his home, I totally agree. BBCHS was home,” he said. “He wasn’t from here, but he totally bought into this area. The thing he wanted was to make this region better.”

<strong>‘MADE YOU FEEL VALUED’</strong>

Darla Moldenhauer arrived at BBCHS for the 1972-73 school year. It was her first professional job in education. Bossinger was a classroom teacher at the time.

One of the first people to greet her was Bossinger.

“He was the most kind, understanding, approachable administrator in Bradley’s history,” she said.

No matter what was happening, she said, he always managed to have a smile on his face. He always managed to pick up someone who may have been feeling down, who may have been struggling.

“He was always the friendly, personable, nice guy who made you feel valued,” she said. “I can’t think of anyone who didn’t think he was a great guy. And no matter what happened, he never lost that friendly nature.”

Following Bossinger’s retirement, Mike Hogan, who joined the district in the 1981-82 school year as a math teacher, was selected as superintendent. He had served as the district’s business manager under Bossinger.

“Denny was a great boss, if you could call him a boss,” he said of Bossinger’s easy-going style.

“First and foremost he cared about the students and he always had a smile on his face,” he said.

Hogan said his charge as superintendent was to keep the momentum going that Bossinger had built.

Hogan noted one of the lesser-known facets of Bossinger’s tenure was his devotion to the senior citizen group which had occupied a portion of the school until space needs ended their stay there.

“They were important to him, and he was important to them,” Hogan recalled. “They were a part of BBCHS and always spent time with them. He often ate lunch with them.”

Some superintendents, Hogan said, specialize in one particular area. Bossinger was about the entire school, the whole program.

“He definitely made this his home,” he said. “He was good at his job, but relationships with people is what was important to him.”