Hoekstra retiring from KCC board after 33 years

After 33 years, Jerald Hoekstra has retired from Kankakee Community College’s board of trustees.

Hoekstra served on KCC’s board from November 1991 to May 2024, and was the board chair from 2014 to 2018.

“His service to the college has been nothing if not distinguished,” said KCC’s president, Michael Boyd, in a news release. “In his leadership role during these 33 years, Mr. Hoekstra has experienced so many of our college’s significant historical events.”

The board during Hoekstra’s tenure approved and oversaw hiring three college presidents as well as construction and major renovations of six buildings. In addition to adding and changing facilities, KCC’s outdoors campus has undergone many changes. The college added four outdoor sculptures and wind power and solar installations.

“Mr. Hoekstra has supported so many of our college’s achievements, and he’s also helped us endure and persevere through the roughest of times such as a lengthy statewide budget impasse and global pandemic,” Boyd said. “His leadership leaves a lasting legacy on KCC’s strength and resilience as an institution.”

Before his final board meeting, a reception to honor Hoekstra’s service to the college was held May 21 at KCC.

“One of the best things about being on the KCC Board of Trustees is its commitment to the mission of the college,” said Hoekstra. “This is a tremendous board and I’m humbled and appreciative of the community who supported me in continuing in the role for 33 years.”

Hoekstra and his wife, June, reside in St. Anne.

At the May KCC board meeting, Michael Kick, of Bourbonnais, was appointed to complete Hoekstra’s term on the board. Kick, a 1977 KCC graduate, is retired after serving as a judge and chief judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit from 2000 to 2020. He also served as Kankakee County’s state’s attorney for five years. Kick holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign and a Juris Doctorate from the John Marshall Law School in Chicago.

“I’m excited to join this board,” said Kick. “To say that I’ve got big shoes to fill is an understatement.”