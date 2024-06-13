Sunshine, sandwiches and jam: lunchtime event returns downtown

Sunny skies greeted attendees at the first lunchtime concert series of the season on Wednesday in downtown Kankakee.

Sandwiches with a Side of Jam returned to Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square at the Kankakee depot with Three’s A Crowd performing alongside MiaBella’s Wood Fired Pizza and Mac’s BBQ offering lunch items.

The event, hosted by Downtown Kankakee and the Kankakee Public Library, runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on one Wednesday per month through the summer.

On July 10, John Till will perform, and the food trucks will be Creme of the Crop and Bamboo Island. On Aug. 14, Logan Miller will perform, and the food trucks will be Brother George’s BBQ and Martinez Tacos.

Festival Square is at 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee. In the event of rain, concerts will be held on the depot’s patio. For more information, call the library at 815-939-4564.

While summer doesn’t officially start until June 20, it’s already in full swing in downtown Kankakee. Several events are set leading up to and after the calendar change.

<strong>FRIDAY NIGHT CONCERT SERIES</strong>

Four Fridays in the summer will feature free live music at the Hill Stage near the Kankakee Train Depot. Each event runs from 6-9 p.m. and features food trucks and drink vendors with items for purchase.

• June 14: Bluegrass Night featuring Todd Hazelrigg, Fox Crossing String Band, and Third City; food by Martinez Tacos and drinks by Knack Brewing & Fermentations

• June 28: R&B Night featuring the 10 Grand Band and N Deep Band, and Third City; food by Mac’s BBQ

• July 12: Brass Night featuring RA Brass and Third City Brass Band; food by Mac’s BBQ

• Aug. 16: Jazz Night featuring the Allan Laskey Combo and Three’s A Crowd, and Third City; food by Mac’s BBQ

In the same area on July 26 and 27 will be the annual Merchant Street MusicFest. For more information, go to merchantstreetmusicfest.com.

<strong>SIP, SHOP, AND STROLL</strong>

Starting at 5 p.m. at The B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, Wright in Kankakee will host the annual Sip, Shop, and Stroll Summer Solstice featuring live music, food trucks, a complimentary beverage and door prizes. Tickets are available at <a href="https://www.wright1900.org" target="_blank">wright1900.org</a>.

<strong>CRUIS’N THE SQUARE</strong>

Runs 6-9 p.m. on several Saturdays now through October. Each features a theme and live music.

• July 6: Theme is Christmas in July; live music by Chris James

• Aug. 3: Jeep Night; Jerry Downs

• Sept. 7: Kids Night; Todd Hazelrigg

• Oct. 5: Season finale; Matt Shipley

<strong>KANKAKEE FARMERS’ MARKET</strong>

Set from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through the end of October at the corner of E. Merchant Street and S. Schuyler Ave.