Juneteenth events kick off Friday

Though only becoming a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth has long been recognized in Kankakee County and beyond.

The Juneteenth Celebration Community Council and additional community organizations will be holding several events leading up to and on June 19. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/1865JCCC" target="_blank">facebook.com/1865JCCC</a>.

<strong>Flag Day</strong>

At noon Friday at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, E. Central St. in Pembroke, the Juneteenth Celebration Community Council will host an event for Flag Day where attendees can learn the history and importance of particular flags.

<strong>Lunch and Learn</strong>

At noon Monday at Lisieux Pastoral and Outreach Ministries Center of JPII, 385 N. St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee, the Juneteenth Celebration Community Council will host a lunch and learn, featuring the topics of Black history, financial literacy, interviewing, emergency preparation, mental health and more.

<strong>A Taste of Juneteenth</strong>

The Kankakee Public Library, in partnership with the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley, will be hosting a Juneteenth Celebration on Tuesday. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will be held throughout the library, 201 E. Merchant St.

It is free and open to the public, as well as inclusive for all ages. Each floor will have curated activities for the community.

There will be a variety of musical performances and samples of various dishes by KayDz Eatz on the first floor; in addition, there will be a performance by saxophonist James Render III, Kankakee High School band director.

The second floor will have a reading by special guest speaker Dr. Janice Hooker Fortman, along with crafts for kids and teens. There will be a pop-up shop with local vendors on the third floor, as well as a performance by saxophonist Ellis Wright, of Joliet from noon to 1 p.m.

For more information, email Shanelle Robinson at <a href="mailto:srobinson@lions-online.org" target="_blank">srobinson@lions-online.org</a>.

<strong>Youth Oratory Contest</strong>

At 6 p.m. Tuesday at Genesis Community Ministries, 2100 Waldron Road, Kankakee, the Juneteenth Celebration Community Council will host the Youth Oratory Contest with the prompt: “When I grow up, I want to be …”

<strong>Awards banquet</strong>

Doors open at 5 p.m. June 21 at Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, the Juneteenth Celebration Community Council will present the 15th annual awards banquet to recognize uplifting members of the community.

Dinner is at 6 p.m. and tickets are $50. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to 1865jccc.com.

<strong>Juneteenth Parade and Freedom Festival</strong>

Starting at 10 a.m. in downtown Kankakee will be the annual Juneteenth Parade which concludes at Pioneer Park, 697 N. Hobbie Ave., Kankakee, to kick off the annual Freedom Festival. The festival includes vendors, kids activities, a fireworks show and more.