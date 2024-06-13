City pension funds hit $54M

KANKAKEE — Tremendous process has been made in Kankakee’s police and fire pension funding during the past three years.

Tremendous progress is still required.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council Budget Committee meeting, council members learned the city’s long-suffering pension accounts — which are used to fund numerous public safety retirees or survivors — are each at levels eclipsing $54 million.

The police pension fund is at 54.7%. The fire pension is at 54%.

Through this pending bond sale, Kankakee will be investing another $59 million into these accounts.

To reach the state-mandated funding level of 90% by 2040, the police pension needs to add another $32.1 million to reach the $82.1 million mark. The fire fund needs to gain $26.9 million to reach the $67.4 million mark.

This funding level would be reached when the bonds are sold, but the city, of course, would be required to repay those bonds. That repayment plan is estimated to be 18 years.

To attain 100% funding, the police fund should be at $91.3 million; the fire fund at $74.9 million.

Robert Vail, director of public finance for Bernardi Securities, the municipal bond specialists used by Kankakee, said the city’s two funds are “much improved” from their 2021 status.

In 2021, the police fund was at 35% funding, and the fire was at a dismal 23% funding level.

The city is seeking to sell $59 million of pension obligation bonds prior to the end of August. Vail described the bond market as being in good shape to make such a sale.

He said with the upcoming uncertainty of the 2024 presidential election, the latter portion of 2024 would not likely represent a good window of opportunity to hit the market.

The chief funding sources for the pension funds are 2% point increase the sales tax rate the city instituted about five years ago and property taxes. Between those two revenue streams, the city will pump $10.4 million into the planned 2024 bond sale to repay the debt.

At the final year of the bond repayment program in 2042, the city is estimated to pay $13.25 million.

If there are additional streams of sales taxes, the amount coming from property owners would be less. The 2% percentage point sales tax funding source generates about $5.5 million annually.

The city has been hitting the pension funding head on in recent years. Kankakee invested $33.6 million three years ago.

Mayor Chris Curtis said the city is making steady progress. He said with bond markets doing well, the time to strike is now.

The Budget Committee seemed to be on board as well.

Based on the timeframe presented to the committee, the city council could place the document on first reading of the bonding ordinance at its July 1 meeting. A second and final reading would follow at the July 15 council meeting.

With those time frames in mind, the city could be putting the $59 million into the pension fund no later than before Labor Day, Curtis said.