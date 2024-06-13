City budget in positive territory

KANKAKEE — While the Kankakee City Council has not yet adopted its 2024-25 Fiscal Year budget, the numbers on the still-in-progress document are trending in a positive direction.

After some two months of dealing with proposed budget numbers in the red by more than $2.5 million, the Mayor Chris Curtis administration is now working on finalizing budget figures in positive territory.

Final numbers have not yet been put together, but the budget will roughly resemble last year’s budget — which concluded April 30 — where the city had revenues of $34.4 million and expenses of $33.2 million.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council Budget Committee, committee members saw numbers just below $100,000 of revenues over expenses on some 40 line items which have been the focus of the administration.

And while the recent ruling by the state allowing municipalities to impose their own 1% grocery tax — a move that will allow Kankakee to regain just over $1 million which it feared it had lost due to the state eliminating its grocery tax which was annually returned to where it was generated — Curtis said city expenses from the just-concluded budget year came in at 92% of its projected cost.

On the flip side, revenues are trending to come in at about 98% of projections for the previous budget year.

Obviously when revenues outpace expenses, the financial picture tends to look sunnier. Curtis said he is anticipating final budget numbers from the past year to come at about $3 million to the positive.

“It’s hard to control revenues, but expenses [are] something you can control,” Curtis said. “Our employees and department heads have done a good job.”

Budget figures are still being finalized. The hope is the new budget, which will be passed retroactively to May 1, could be approved on its first reading July 1.

With the 2023-24 budget coming in with a positive figures in the $3-million range, Curtis said he is on track to establish a cash-reserve account of $10 million by 2030.

At the conclusion of the previous budget year, the city had a reserve fund of $5.1 million. He said the cash reserve is now at $6.3 million.

“I’ve made a commitment to get the reserves to $10 million,” he said. “We are on track to get that accomplished.”

Ten million dollars in reserves, he explained, covers about six months of expenses. He said government is not unlike a household. Families are advised to have six months of living expenses on hand.