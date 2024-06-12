Peotone man dies in head-on crash

PEOTONE — A 49-year-old Peotone man died in a head-on crash involving a minivan and semitractor-trailer on Wilmington-Peotone Road just east of Division Street in Peotone on June 8.

The victim was the driver of the minivan. The driver of the semi was uninjured in the crash, Peotone police said in a release.

At 5:06 p.m., Peotone police were dispatched to the crash site. Both vehicles had heavy front-end damage and were positioned in the east bound lane of Peotone-Wilmington Road, Peotone police said in the release.

The driver of the minivan was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat. Manhattan fire and paramedics immediately began extricating him and providing medical care. He died later at the hospital, Peotone police said.