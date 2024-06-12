Lowey fills vacant County Board seat

KANKAKEE — Retired Kankakee County resident Robert Lowey was sworn in Tuesday at the County Board meeting as the new representative for District 12 as a Republican.

Lowey, of Bonfield, was unanimously approved by the Board and was sworn in by County Clerk Dan Hendrickson. He’s replacing Chad Scanlon, who resigned May 14 due to taking a job in the public works department at Herscher.

Lowey, 52, retired in April from the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, and his last position was assistant patrol commander.

“I just want to represent our area well,” he said. “Help our community, help my constituents and be a voice for county west. I have a pretty big swath [of a district] out there, so my goal is to be a voice for those folks out there.”

Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said at May’s board meeting that he was naming Lowey as Scanlon’s replacement. When a vacancy is declared, the Board Chairman makes the appointment, and the replacement must be from the same party as the person who resigned.

The appointment must be formally approved by the board. Lowey was unopposed in the March Republican primary. He will face Arceli Sharper, who won the Democratic primary, in the Nov. 5 General Election.

This is Lowey’s first public office, but he did run for a County Board seat in 2002 but lost to Democrat Mike LaGesse.

“My goal is to represent our district well,” he said. “Chad Scanlon did a great job, and I just want to keep the county out of the red [financially].”