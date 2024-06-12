Bradley 315 Fest nets 14,000-plus attendees

BRADLEY — The three days of the Bradley’s 315 Music Fest saw more than 14,000 people pass through the four ticket booths at the Northfield Square mall concert site.

Rob Romo, Bradley finance director and the man in charge of collecting gate proceeds, reported Monday that attendance on Thursday, Friday and Saturday came in at 14,178.

Romo said Thursday’s count was 2,222; Friday, 4,961; and Saturday, 6,995.

Show promoters also counted approximately 1,000 people for Sunday’s activities which would raise the total figure to 15,178.

While the four-day music fest concluded on Sunday with amateur and professional barbecue cooking contests and other events, there was no cost for entry, meaning tickets were not sold.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, Mayor Mike Watson labeled the weekend country music event a “hugely successful event.”

How the event fared in terms of dollars and cents is still being calculated. Watson hopes to have those figures available within the next several days.

And it appears there will be no discussion regarding a 2025 show.

<strong>ON TO 2025</strong>

Watson and Heatherann Olson, the event’s co-chairwoman, said after a few weeks of letting the impact of the first show settle, it will be on to preparation for the 2025 event.

The goal is to begin laying the groundwork in August for next summer’s show. The 2025 show will be the same June time frame.

Olson, event planner of Tinley Park’s outdoor Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, formerly known as the World Music Theatre, said for a first show, an audience of 10,000 would have been considered a success. So eclipsing more than 14,000 paying music lovers was thrilling.

“Every artist reached back and said they were ecstatic,” she said.

She said several artists talked about a return trip.

Olson said with an earlier start in planning for next year, the hope is more recognized performers might want to be a part of the event.

Starting in August is key to netting what she labeled as “level 3” acts. The higher the level, the more recognizable the entertainers.

She said many acts were beginning to fill their 2025 calendars in August, so when the 2024 show didn’t start swinging into gear in October, the group was playing from behind.

She was hoping for an inaugural show of 20,000. She missed it by 5,000. Olson believes that is certainly reachable for summer 2025.

<strong>OLSON’S EFFORT PRAISED</strong>

After the village board meeting, Watson was quick to credit Olson for spearheading the event.

“We would have been lost without Heatherann,” he said. “We are grateful for her.”

The 2024 show was to have rock music. The effort to gain rock performers ultimately was unsuccessful, but Watson said the 2025 event will target country musicians as well as rock performers.

Watson said to charge ticket prices — which were in the $30 to $50 range — people expect value. He said they delivered on that front and hope to do an even better job this coming year.

“You have to give the value,” he said.

On the Bradley village website, the village has a survey seeking ways the show could be improved. As of Monday evening, 250 responses were posted.

The mayor said that response showed him people are eager for an even better event.

“I personally received a lot of positive responses. We didn’t hit every mark,” he admitted. “But we knocked it out of the park with the musical acts.”

There was one overwhelming negative theme: There were 45 portable restrooms at the site. It wasn’t enough.

“I’ve already said we will double the number,” he said.