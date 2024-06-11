Semi crashes into BP station in Momence

MOMENCE — A semitractor-trailer crashed into the BP Gas Station located on the 800 block of Dixie Highway in Momence on Friday.

The station remained closed as of Monday, Momence Chief of Police Patrick H. Siemsen said in an email.

At 3:59 p.m. Friday, a semi owned by Shepard Transportation from Milwaukee was traveling north on Dixie Highway.

The driver, 60-year-old Ruben Shad, suffered a medical emergency and ran off the roadway, according to Momence police.

The semi entered the parking lot of the station and struck a BP Gas Station sign and an unoccupied vehicle that was parked in front of the store before continuing on and striking the front of the building, Momence police said.

The entire cab of the semi entered the store before coming to rest. No employees or customers were injured, Momence police said.

Momence Fire Department and Riverside Ambulance were dispatched. The Mutual Aide Box System (MABAS) Division 7 Technical Rescue Team and Hazmat Team were requested to the scene.

Momence Fire Department said in a Facebook post they were able to remove Shad without extrication and there were no other injuries.

Shad was transported to Riverside Medical Center with minor injuries, Momence police said.

Beaupre Towing was requested to the scene to remove the semi from the building, Momence Fire Department said in its Facebook post. There was extensive damage to the BP gas station.

The incident continues to be investigated by Momence police, Siemsen said.