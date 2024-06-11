Body found in storage unit in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — The body of a 48-year-old man was discovered inside a storage unit in the 100 block of Krause Road by a person Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities are not identifying the man pending notification of next of kin, Kankakee police said in a news release.

No foul play is suspected at this time, the release said.

Krause Road is located in east Kankakee. It is east of the East Court Street and Interstate 57 interchange.

Kankakee police and the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.