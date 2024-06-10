Lunch and music come together in downtown Kankakee

Back again this summer is the sweet sounds of lunchtime music.

Sandwiches with a Side of Jam will return to Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square at the Kankakee depot for midday concerts in June, July and August. The event, hosted by Downtown Kankakee and the Kankakee Public Library, features a live musical performance near the train depot with food truck options available.

Each event is held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on one Wednesday per month.

Coming up this Wednesday, Three’s A Crowd will perform while lunch options are available for purchase from MiaBella’s Wood Fired Pizza and Mac’s BBQ.

On July 10, John Till will perform, and the food trucks will be Creme of the Crop and Bamboo Island. On Aug. 14, Logan Miller will perform, and the food trucks will be Brother George’s BBQ and Martinez Tacos.

Festival Square is at 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee. In the event of rain, concerts will be held on the depot’s patio. For more information, call the library at 815-939-4564.