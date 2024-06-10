Big night for Bradley: 315 Music Fest packs the lot

Thousands of country music fans puts their boots to the pavement over the weekend as Bradley hosted its inaugural Bradley 315 Music Fest.

The village-owned square footage, namely five acres of asphalt parking lots, at Northfield Square mall was transformed into a concert venue for the four-day event.

Over 10,000 tickets were sold, with more than 6,800 people were reported to be in attendance on Saturday night, according to the village of Bradley.

Thursday kicked off the festivities with the Hairbangers Ball headlining the night, preceded by High Anxiety, Stone Type Thing, Not Yet Band and Taped to the Floor.

Friday continued with headliner Scotty McCreery with openers Conner Smith and Kasey Tyndall, as well as side stage acts Lois & Dave, and James Michael Travis Band.

Fans showed up in droves for Saturday’s headliner Big & Rich featuring Gretchen Wilson and openers Drew Baldridge, Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister. Saturday side stage performers included John David Daily Band, LUX and The Silhouettes.

The Strawberry Jazz Festival, hosted by the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County, hosted its first-ever two-day festival on Saturday and Sunday during the music fest with a carnival running between the festivities.

A car show, a barbecue competition and a professional wrestling show by Southland Championship Wrestling rounded out the final day Sunday.

Named for its proximity to Interstate 57 exit 315, the festival filled the mall's parking lots as it brought country music to Bradley.