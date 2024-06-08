Riverside Pro-Am tees up for 47th annual event

About 225 golfers took to the links Friday as Riverside Healthcare hosted the 47th annual Riverside Healthcare Foundation Pro-Am Golf Tournament.

The event held on the first Friday in June at the Kankakee Country Club, features two flights including a best ball in the morning and a scramble in the afternoon, continues its tradition of philanthropy.

Awards are presented during lunch for the morning flight and during dinner for the afternoon flight.

Under sun-drenched morning skies, the pro-am began with a ceremonious first drive by Jim Ridgewater, of Arizona, participating in his 46th Riverside Pro-Am.

The Pro-Am committee is made up of Chairman Dave Tyson — in his 15th year as chairman — along with Riverside Healthcare President and CEO Phil Kambic, golf professional Josh Heintzman, Mark Argyelan, Bob Gessner, Joe Giacchino, Sally Hendron, Travis Heil, Steve Lemon, Tim Milner, Jason Smith and Patt Vilt.

The Riverside Healthcare Foundation is a non-profit corporation operated by a foundation staff of Matt McBurnie, vice president of public relations and communication; Matt McAllister, foundation director; Rachel Baugh, operations coordinator; Nicole Burgess, donor experience and operations manager; Ann Offermann, major gift relationships officer.

For this year’s event, money raised by the foundation will support the advancement of neurosurgery at Riverside Healthcare.

Specifically, the funds will be used to secure the latest in inter-operative imaging technology. This technology enables leading-edge cranial procedures and advanced treatment options for stroke patients.

Under Tyson’s leadership, the event has generated more than $1.5 million, all dedicated to supporting health care advancements at Riverside.

The 2024 Pro-Am raised more than $160,000, with three companies — Johnson-Downs Construction Co., Performance Mechanical Contractors and Piggush-Simoneau Inc. — each contributing $10,000 as Presenting Sponsors.

This year’s event also served another roll.

The 2024 Pro-Am honored the memory of Riverside’s founding president and CEO, Bob Miller, who passed away in April. A veteran of World War II and a visionary leader for Riverside, he was at the forefront of shaping Riverside.

In remembrance, each participant received an American flag pin, symbolizing Miller’s dedication to his country and his enduring legacy at Riverside.

“We are excited to host the 47th annual Riverside Pro-Am and continue our mission of advancing healthcare in our community,” Tyson said. “This year’s event is especially poignant as we remember Bob Miller and his remarkable contributions to Riverside.

“We are grateful for the support of our participants and sponsors, whose generosity enables us to make significant strides in neurosurgery and patient care.”