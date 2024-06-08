KLASEY: Kankakee's 'champion jumper'

Charles Hefter, a prominent Kankakee businessman, was widely known as a “champion jumper.” He did not achieve that fame as an acrobat, a track and field star, or a skydiver; instead, he was renowned as a checker player.

Most people might think of checkers as a simple game for children or a pastime for bearded oldsters gathered around a cracker barrel. But for Hefter, the board game was a hobby that he took very seriously.

“From 1875 until well into the present century,” noted a 1937 article in the Kankakee Republican-News, “the magic touch of Hefter was feared and respected in all American and British checker circles. With uncanny wizardry, he played the experts and masters of all lands.”

The newspaper story appeared on Nov. 27, 1937, the day before Hefter’s 77th birthday, and provided considerable detail about both his retail career and his checkers prowess. He was born Nov. 28, 1860, in Mobile, Ala., and came north in 1864 with his parents to Chicago, where he would “see snow for the first time.”

On Jan. 24, 1884, at age 23, Charles Hefter wed Emma Herzog in Chicago; they were married for 56 years, until her death in 1940. Hefter followed his father in the clothing manufacturing business until 1906, when he relocated to Kankakee and purchased a business called the Chicago Store.

At the time when Hefter purchased the department store, it had about 40 employees, and was located at East Avenue and Station Street. A decade later, in 1916, Hefter erected a new three-story Chicago Store building at Schuyler Avenue and Merchant Street. It was, and for many years would be, Kankakee’s largest department store, with more than 100 employees. The business would remain under Hefter family ownership until it was sold in 1944 to catalog merchant Aldens.

In its 1937 article, the Republican-News informed readers that Charles Hefter had begun serious study of the game of checkers at the age of 12; he began playing competitively about three years later.

“Long before the idea of national checker meets was promulgated, Charles Hefter was winning state tournaments regularly,” the newspaper noted. “He held the Illinois title more than 25 years and finally stepped down ‘to give other players a chance.’”

Checkers is described as a “strategy board game for two players which involves forward movements of uniform game pieces and mandatory captures by jumping over opponent pieces.”

The game is played on a board with 64 squares arranged in eight rows of alternating dark and light colors. Each player begins the game with twelve disc-shaped game pieces. One player’s pieces are black in color, the other player’s pieces are either white or red. A player wins by jumping (capturing) all of his or her opponent’s pieces, or by blocking the opponent’s pieces so they cannot be moved.

The game is ancient — one checkers-like board was found in a tomb from 3000 BC; the British Museum has in its collection a number of ancient Egyptian checkerboards. “Alquerque,” a game similar to modern checkers, was being played in the tenth century in Spain. The game of checkers, in varying but similar forms, is played in countries around the world (a World Checkers Championship has been held since 1840).

By the time he reached his 70s, Hefter was no longer actively competing at his hobby. “During the past few years,” the Republican-News reported, “he has devoted all his checker time to ‘nifty’endings and ‘cute’ problems. In his own words, the ‘complicated affairs tire the brain of an old man.’”

The newspaper reported on a recently bestowed honor for the checkers champion: “His long and colorful career as an outstanding champion and ‘problem propounder’ was climaxed this week when an entire edition of an international weekly paper on checkers … was devoted to him and his wife, Emma, called ‘the sweethearts of checkerdom.’”

The “champion jumper” died Sept. 1, 1941, at the age of 80. In his obituary, the Republican-News noted that he “at one time edited a checker column in a Chicago newspaper, and frequently received writeups in national checker magazines for his problems and solutions.”

Hefter had remained active in the operation of the Chicago Store “until last February when illness forced his retirement,” the newspaper reported. His son, Fred, would run the business until it was sold to Aldens in 1944.

The Chicago Store building erected by Charles Hefter in 1916 was demolished in 1991. What occupies the southeast corner of Schuyler Avenue and Merchant Street today?

Answer: A large parking lot serving Schuyler Avenue businesses. The popular Kankakee Farmers’ Market draws hundreds of visitors to that location on Saturday mornings from early May to late October.