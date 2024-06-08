Fire causes $175,000 in damage to Kankakee residence

KANKAKEE — A fire at a two-unit home in the 700 block of South Wildwood Avenue in Kankakee caused $175,000 in damage Thursday night.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the home. When they arrived on scene there was a heavy amount of fire found on the first floor and attic area of the house, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.

Residents from both units were displaced, LaRoche said.

Three children and a dog were out of the house before firefighters arrived. The resident from the second-floor unit was not at home at the time of the fire, LaRoche said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but believed to be electrical in nature, LaRoche said.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries.

Firefighters from Wilmington, Momence, Manteno, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Kankakee Township and Limestone fire departments assisted. Firefighters were on scene for about four hours battling the blaze, LaRoche said.