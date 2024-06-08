City hotel tax final vote set

KANKAKEE — The move to increase Kankakee’s hotel tax from its present 5% rate to 8.25% is set for vote.

The Kankakee City Council is anticipated to vote on the measure at its June 17 meeting. The increase was placed on first reading at this past Monday’s council meeting.

Mayor Chris Curtis said there remains time to make some “final adjustments” to the ordinance if needed.

Currently, the city has three hotels — Hilton Garden Inn, Economy Inn and Model Motel — which would be impacted by the new rate, which could generate upwards of $225,000 through the tax.

There is a chance the number of hotels could grow in the coming years, Curtis noted.

Curtis said a hotel group is exploring the possibility of constructing a hotel along East Court Street at the Interstate 57 interchange. He said the group is also considering an investment at the city’s south I-57 interchange where Walmart and the Hilton are located.

Curtis said any such development is certainly far from breaking ground. He said such a project would be three years down the road.

Due to Kankakee’s home rule governing authority, it has the ability to increase the tax rate from its current 5% level to an 8.25% level. Kankakee is the only community within the county to have this ability.

The tax would also apply to lodging units such as Airbnbs and Vrbo (vacation rentals).

The administration is stepping up efforts to have these smaller locations registered, as they have been largely flown under the radar of city government.