Bradley biz denied new zoning

BRADLEY — A Marion, Ill., business owner sought to establish a sales location for portable Amish-built building and outdoor furniture company along Bradley Boulevard, in the neighborhood of the Blain’s Farm & Fleet business.

Joseph Marten purchased the long-vacant, approximate 1.5-acre parcel in mid-2023 for approximately $200,000.

He was planning to stock and sell building and outdoor furniture produced in Arthur, Ill.

However, there was a problem.

The location, which had long ago been the site for the Hawaiian, a bar and restaurant, closed for likely more than 20 years, did not have the correct zoning.

After clearing the site of its rubbish and overgrown conditions, the businessman learned two things.

First, the site was not zoned for business, but rather it resides in an estate residential zoning district, so it needed to have a new zoning classification, which he was unaware of when purchasing the property.

Second, Marten was informed the Bradley administration has plans for this general area to establish an “entertainment” area, playing off of the $45-million youth baseball and softball complex now under construction a short distance from this property as well as the potential development of an indoor water park in the general area.

In speaking to Marten, village Community Development Director Bruce Page said there are likely many locations within Bradley where Marten Portable Buildings, LLC, can be placed.

He said a conversation on that matter could be held. Marten indicated he would be willing to have such a discussion.

He said there was a somewhat similar business basically across the street. He was referring to the Panozzo’s Amish Furniture store, 1851 N. Illinois Route 50, so he thought he was in an agreeable site.

The planning board quickly informed Marten the Panozzo business, while only across the four-lane highway, is outside of Bradley’s village limits.

The staff report was issued to the seven-member Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission.

In short, the report stated Bradley’s plans to develop this corridor as a destination for entertainment, sports, concerts and recreation facilities to provide increased economic benefits for Bradley and the entire region.

“The proposed use of the property is inappropriate and inconsistent with the Village’s plan, and vision for the use of not only the property but also the surrounding area,” the report concluded.

The rezoning request was defeated by a 6-0 vote. The matter will come before the Bradley Village Board on Monday.