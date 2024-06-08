Bourbonnais committee votes to send St. Paul's solar field project to board of trustees

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais’ Economic and Community Development Committee voted 3-1 Thursday to concur with a Planning Commission and Board of Appeals recommendation to allow St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and school to construct a solar field on its property.

The special use permit request now goes to the board of trustees. The board’s next meeting is 5:30 p.m., June 17 in the boardroom at the Municipal Center, 700 Main St. NW.

Trustees Rick Fischer, Jeff Keast and Jack Littrell voted to concur. Trustee Bruce Greenlee voted against.

Trustee Randy King arrived after the vote. Trustee Angie Serafini was not in attendance.

“At this time I vote to concur because I cannot see anything in my findings otherwise,” Littrell said.

At the committee’s May 28 meeting, Greenlee said he favored the solar panels being placed on the roof. Greenlee mentioned Olivet Nazarene University and Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School have installed solar panels on the roofs of their buildings.

St. Paul’s is requesting the village grant a zoning variance to install the solar field as the primary source to power the school and church.

The seven-row, 792-panel field will be constructed on 1.6 acres located in the southeast corner of St. Paul’s property, which is on the northeast corner of Career Center Road and West Burns Road.

“We have done our due diligence,” St. Paul’s official Tom Stirnamen said.

At the request of the planning board, St. Paul’s officials agreed to erect an 8-foot fence around the solar field. And it will plant trees on the north and east sides of their property to obscure the view of the field.

St. Paul’s officials said they are paying between $85,000 and $100,000 annually for their electricity bill.

In the first six months of St. Paul’s current fiscal year, they have paid $43,000 for electricity, a St. Paul’s official said during an April 25 meeting of the village’s Planning Commission and Board of Appeals.

The solar field proposed would cut that down to $5,000 or less.

If St. Paul’s installed the panels on its roof, they would not need a zoning variance.

Cost for that is estimated at $1.3 million, St. Paul’s officials said. The cost is $1 million for ground-based.

The power efficiency is approximately 100% for ground-based and 86% for roof-based.

Some residents of the Meadowbrook subdivision are asking the village to deny the variance.

The subdivision is located next to St. Paul’s.

More than 40 Meadowbrook residents signed a petition asking the committee to deny the request.

They have voiced their concerns to both the planning board and economic and community development committee.

They argue the solar panels pose a health risk due to chemicals used in producing the panels. They have reservations that the solar field will decrease the value of their homes.

Since this is the first solar field to be ground-based, they have asked the board to craft legislation for future requests.

Meadowbrook resident Nikita Tribbett spoke prior to the board’s discussion. Her backyard is located approximately 277 feet away from the solar field.

“If we would have known this would be constructed near our homes, I believe residents would not have bought a home in this neighborhood,” Tribbett said.