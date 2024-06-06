QuikTrip nearing start

KANKAKEE — Final details, including the completion of annexation of property into the city limits of Kankakee, are anticipated to be finished soon, meaning the proposed Kankakee QuikTrip project is nearing the starting line.

Skyler Evans, a QuikTrip real estate project manager, reported after Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting site work could begin late this year.

He explained the project will take upwards of 10 to 12 months to complete. Based on this timeline, Evans said the project should be ready to open by either late 2025 or early 2026.

The site will be located just off the Interstate 57’s 308 interchange on the city’s south side. It will rest just north of the Speedway gas station and less than a mile from the Love’s Travel Center on south side of the interchange.

The Tulsa, Okla.-based company is making a big push into Illinois. When the Kankakee project was announced a little more than a year ago, QuikTrip had three developments in Illinois.

Evans said based on timeline of the Kankakee project, Kankakee would likely be the company’s 11th Illinois location.

The project’s cost is anticipated to be in the $12 million range.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, council members unanimously approved annexation applications on first reading for eight properties along U.S. Route 45-52, which had recently been OK’d by the Kankakee Planning Board.

Final annexation approvals will be voted on at the June 17 council meeting. Mayor Chris Curtis noted there will likely be a few minor adjustments to the documents before the final vote is taken.

Council members also approved the conditional use permit needed for QuikTrip to operate a 24-hour convenience store and fuel sales.

Evans said one needed item for the project is approval from the Illinois Department of Transportation regarding a curb cut on 45-52. The cut will allow access to the approximate 10-acre site.

Currently, the nearest QuikTrip is in Champaign, Evans said.

QuikTrip had previously entered into a Tax Increment Financing deal with the city.

In addition to the tax revenue which can be gained through fuel purchases, the city has other interests associated with the development.

As part of the development agreement, QuikTrip purchased and then turned over the long-vacant former RiverStone Conference Center property to the city for $1.15 million.

The Kankakee administration plans to rehab the conference center, likely at the cost of more than $2 million, and then sell it to a banquet business.

The rehab of the conference center will take upwards of two years.

The city will soon be seeking a request for proposals regarding rehab. The request, however, will not take place until the property transfer is completed.

Closed since 2017, the conference center is in desperate need of a total rebuild of the interior.

The banquet facility, which had a capacity to host about 400 people, is connected to the neighboring Hilton Garden Inn at 455 RiverStone Parkway.

Curtis has previously said extensive electrical, plumbing, heat/air conditioning and flooring renovations are in order. He has noted there are many places where portions of these systems have been ripped out of the walls.

The city will likely be starting from scratch with its rehab of the facility.