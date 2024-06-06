Once in 100 years: Gardner celebrates Zip Code Day on 6-04-24

An event more rare than a total solar eclipse occurred in Gardner this week.

On Tuesday, the village celebrated its Zip Code Day, a milestone reached by a municipality only once every 100 years as the date mirrors the local zip code.

In Gardner, that is 60424.

For most residents, if not all, the celebration is a once-in-a-lifetime event for the small, Grundy County town — population 1,366 — on the Historic U.S. Route 66.

The day kicked off at 6:04.24 a.m. with a one-mile walk around town which began at the Gardner Post Office.

Festivities continued later that afternoon as the village closed Depot Street for the event.

Root beer floats and pork chops from the Lions Club were in high demand, vendors lined the streets and a kids zone was in full swing all starting at 4 p.m.

Visitors were encouraged to collect a free postcard from the various businesses along the main drag and head to the Post Office to receive an official 6-04-24 stamp.

At 6:04.24 p.m., all in attendance paused and gathered on Depot Street as 12-year-old Gardner resident Harley Kral sang the national anthem to kick off the quarter-mile long kiddie parade from the Gardner Fire Department to the post office.

Gardner Mayor Mike Serena then locked a Zip Code Day time capsule, filled with items collected by the Zip Code Day committee, to be opened on the village’s bicentennial in 2054.

The winners of the grade school’s Zip Code Day poster contest were then awarded.

Throughout the event, hot pink and black T-shirts, buttons and yard signs displaying the Zip Code Day date flooded the streets.

The colors were chosen to honor the memory of longtime, beloved Gardner resident Ida Schopp, who passed Aug. 5, 2022, at age 95. Schopp was known for her passion for the town and community.

Schopp, a resident since 1955 with her husband, Gordon, served as Gardner’s deputy clerk from 1979 until retiring in 2000.

Among her many involvements, she belonged to Church of Hope, was active in the Gardner Beautification Committee, Gardner Legion Auxiliary and the Gardner Lions Club, and she founded the Gardner Food Pantry. When her three children were young, she served as president of the Parent Teacher Association and was also a Scout Leader.

“It is fair to say that Ida Schopp accomplished great things and got a lot done. She did leave this world in a better place because of her acts and deeds,” her obituary read. “She helped the poor, served her community well, and strived to preserve the history of others.”

Founded in 1854, the village of Gardner welcomed Ida Schopp almost 100 years later.

Now, her memory is preserved in history as the village honored her on a date that comes once in 100 years.

<em>Gardner Postmaster Cindy Blanchette, shown in attached photo, is the mother of Daily Journal photo editor Tiffany Blanchette.</em>