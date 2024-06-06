Firefighters battle another fire at home damaged in a May fire in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — For the second time in a month, firefighters were called to a residence for a structure fire in the 300 block of North Ninth Avenue in Kankakee on Wednesday.

On May 5, firefighters battled a blaze that damaged the front living room and garage, where lithium batteries were being charged.

The batteries were for bicycle conversion kits, which allow you to convert a normal bicycle into an ebike. The electric motor gives a cyclist more power than just pedaling.

Following Wednesday’s fire, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said, “It’s unknown what the cause was at this time. Probably poor storage of the lithium batteries, which caused the first fire but it is being investigated.”

Wednesday’s fire was initially called as a smoke smell in the area from across the [railroad] tracks to the north, LaRoche said.

“Once we found the location of the smoke, there was a lot of fire but the crews knocked it down quickly after they were able to pull the boards down off the doors and windows,” LaRoche said.

“The home’s owner came to the scene and stated he was last there [Tuesday]. It’s unknown what amount of damage that can be counted as loss from [Wednesday’s] fire.”

There were no injuries and firefighters were on scene for about an hour. LaRoche said.

Kankakee firefighters were assisted by Bourbonnais, Bradley, Kankakee Township and Limestone fire departments.