Manteno to resurface some streets

MANTENO — Does your street need paved in Manteno? You might be in luck as Manteno is resurfacing approximately three miles of roadways in the village this year.

The Manteno Village Board unanimously approved a contract with Gallagher Asphalt, of Thornton, for $876,590 to either pave or tar and chip several streets this summer, including a 1.16-mile stretch of South Cypress Drive.

“Each year the village uses motor fuel tax dollars to maintain and improve as many street locations as possible,” said Trustee Todd Crockett at Monday’s board meeting. “This year we are repaving some roads in town as well as tar and chipping, both South Cypress and North Spruce [Street].”

More than a mile of the resurfacing will be asphalt, while the rest of the work will be the tar and chip. Also some curbing is also going to be replaced. Work is expected to begin in 30-45 days.

The streets that will be milled and overlayed (paved) are:

• South Elm Street from West Cook Street to County Highway 9.

• South McGuire Street from South Locust Street to the end.

• West Cook Street from South Elm to South Main streets.

• White Tail Drive from Meadow Path to Brian Drive.

The streets that will be tar and chipped:

• North Spruce Street from Windfield Drive to County Road 1000N.

• South Cypress Drive from West Bourbonnais Parkway to East Amberstone Road.

<strong>NEW TURF FOR SQUARE ON SECOND</strong>

Also approved Monday was a contract for synthetic turf for $207,818 to L.T. Turf Pros of Manteno.

It was decided at public works committee meetings that the existing turf at the Square was near to end of its life cycle and to have it replaced as well as replacing an adjacent grass area that is south of the Square with the synthetic turf.

“The north tree is failing and will be removed for safety reasons before the new turf is installed in that area,” Trustee Diane Dole said.

The Square on Second was constructed seven years ago.