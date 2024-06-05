Bradley 315 Music Fest set for Thursday

BRADLEY — While a five-acre swath of asphalt parking lot will become center stage for numerous country music performances this week, the program’s assistant chairwoman, Heatherann Olson, is currently occupying center stage.

She is not tuning a guitar, nor checking the microphone, she is basically doing everything else — albeit with the help of some trusted assistants, including her husband, Adam, and sister-in-law, Dawn Olson, who is a Realtor by day, but is the volunteer Bradley 315 Music Fest marketing director by night. They are all getting ready to transform the village-owned square footage at Northfield Square mall into a concert venue.

With the calendar and clock quickly ticking down to zero hour — 4 p.m. Thursday when four ticket booths open for business — Bradley’s inaugural music fest will soon be the site for thousands of music and country lovers this year.

As of early this week, some 10,000 tickets had been sold for music performances for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Peddinghaus Corporation, a Bradley-based steel fabrication manufacturer, is the event’s title sponsor.

While Peddinghaus is the title sponsor, approximately 75 businesses and organizations have donated some $150,000 toward the event.

The music fest begins at 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Main stage entertainment acts start at 7 p.m. and events end at 11 p.m. each night. The grounds are to be cleared by no later than midnight.

Bradley invested $330,000 of taxpayer money into securing numerous musical acts, headlined by Big & Rich. Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said he has high hopes for the event as it progresses. He said he is hoping to financially break even in the event’s first year.

“We are getting down to the wire,” he said earlier this week. “We are going to make it. Everything has gone decently. Maybe I should say decently chaotic. Resilient people will find a way and that’s what we have. At the end of the day, we will be fine.”

Weather forecasts indicate temperatures will range from the mid- to high-70s Thursday through Sunday and most importantly there is no rain in the forecast.

An LED lighted drone show will be held at about 11 p.m. Friday and a fireworks show will be held at the conclusion of Saturday’s festivities.

The Strawberry Jazz Festival, hosted by the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County, will be holding its first-ever two-day festival on Saturday and Sunday during the music fest. The jazz fest will be from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Admission to the jazz festival is free and will feature four stages of entertainment as well as crafts, vendors and food.

On Sunday, the second day of the Strawberry Jazz Festival, will be held along with activities such as a vendor and amateur barbecue pork, chicken and beef competitions. First prize is $300; second, $200; and third, $100. Entry fee is $20 per category.

Also from 2-4 p.m. Sunday the Southland Championship Wrestling event will be held. The Southland is an independent professional wrestling organization which runs its shows at the Chebanse Civic Center. The organization helps raise money for numerous local organizations.

For those seeking to satisfy thirst and hunger, there will be numerous beverage (including alcoholic drinks) and food vendors on site.

<strong>GREEN ROOMS</strong>

Vacant now for several years, the Carson’s men’s store has been transformed into the pre-show headquarters for the show’s talent.

The former location for the children’s clothing department has been set up to include three green rooms — areas where on-stage talent wait for their turn to hit the stage.

The locations, as Heatherann Olson showed, will feature catered food and refreshments, an area to relax and even space to play games.

Heatherann Olson, of Limestone, is the event planner for Tinley Park’s outdoor Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, initially known as the World Music Theatre.

It was an area Bradley could not skimp on, she said. She said the village wants this year’s talent to let others know they were treated well and appreciated.

“We want the word to spread. A tremendous amount of work goes into a backstage,” she said.

Concertgoers with premium tickets can mingle with the evening’s talent prior to their time on stage.

The entire makeover of the store has been about a six-month process. And, she said, it was done as inexpensively as possible.

Old items left in the store were repurposed.

“We took old items and made them look new,” she said. “We have been conscious of the use of money.”

Former shipping crates have been turned into “corporate” viewing areas for the concert.

No idea was a bad idea, she said. Some ideas were used, but others weren’t. The entire enterprise has been a collaborative effort, she said.

“I’ve never tackled anything like this from the ground up. … This has been from scratch. It’s been a long process, but it will pay off,” she said.

<strong>TICKET SALES</strong>

It might seem difficult to realize, but Dawn Olson, the event’s marketing director, said at least one ticket was sold each day since they went on sale in late February.

She said some 5,000 tickets have been sold for Saturday, the night Big & Rich take the main stage. She said Thursday’s sales have surpassed 2,000 and Friday stands at about 3,000.

She also said sales have increased this week, and there is a shot at selling upwards to 15,000. Due to the event being outdoors, she said she believes many music lovers may have been waiting on the weather forecast.

Through tracking of where ticket sales have been coming, Dawn Olson said just over half of the sales have been local, meaning Kankakee County.

She said tickets have been sold to those from Missouri, Wisconsin and Indiana. She noted sales have been strong from those in the Bloomington and Champaign regions.

Weeks ago, Dawn Olson said she looked out into the mall parking lot and was struck by the size of the space.

How, she thought, can this space be filled?

Now, she said, the space is starting to look small.

“It does fill up quickly,” she said.

<strong>LOOKING TO 2025</strong>

While not a single band member has taken the stage, and the first song has yet to be performed, Heatherann Olson has already found herself looking to the 2025 event.

The committee’s goal is to provide rock and country music. Having both musical genres was the goal but getting rock bands to perform at a new venue proved to be tougher than expected.

She thinks that will not be the case for 2025.

“If people are shocked this year, they will definitely be shocked for next year. Word is already spreading in the music circles,” Heatherann Olson said.

While there will be some time to exhale after this weekend, event planners will not get an extended break.

Plans for 2025 will begin in August. Time is of the essence.

Watson did not want to look too far ahead. He said he wants everyone to enjoy the 2024 show before moving on to 2025.

“I believe we have covered as many bases as we can,” he said. “We are excited. It makes you feel good that people are excited about this. And we have a lot of building blocks in place for 2025.”

<strong>Will tailgating be allowed?</strong>

No. Tailgating is not allowed at the festival.

<strong>Will coolers be allowed?</strong>

No outside food or drinks will be allowed.

<strong>Will bags, purses, backpacks, etc., be allowed?</strong>

Yes. Clear bags are preferred. All bags and people will be subject to search before entering the event.

<strong>Will weapons or firearms be allowed?</strong>

Absolutely not. All fest attendees will be subject to a metal detecting wand search.

<strong>Will there be handicapped parking?</strong>

There will be parking for those dealing with handicaps.

<strong>Will there be seating of any kind available?</strong>

While bringing chair into the concert is not permitted, there will be some bleachers available. Chairs will be available for rent ($3).

<strong>What is the Party Pit?</strong>

The Party Pit is the section closest to the stage in front of general admission. This area will have separate bars and restrooms. As a holder of a ticket to the Party Pit, the concertgoer is allowed in the general admission area.

<strong>Do children age 5 and younger get in free? Do I need a ticket for my children?</strong>

Children age 5 and younger are free at every concert. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

<strong>Thursday</strong>

• Music starts at 4 p.m.

• Headliner: Hairbangers Ball, 9 p.m.

• Taped to the Floor, 5 p.m.; Not Yet Band, 6 p.m.; Stone Type Thing, 7 p.m.; and High Anxiety, 8 p.m.

<strong>Friday</strong>

• Music starts 4 p.m. on Side Stage and at 6:30 p.m. on Main Stage

• Main Stage: Scotty McCreery, 9 p.m.

• Kasey Tyndall, 6:30 p.m.; and Conner Smith, 7:30 p.m.

• Side Stage: James Michael Travis Band, 4 p.m.; and Lois & Dave, 5 p.m.

<strong>Saturday</strong>

• Music starts 2 p.m.

• Main Stage: Big & Rich featuring Gretchen Wilson, 7 p.m.; Cowboy Troy & DJ Sinister with Drew Baldridge, 6:30 p.m.

• Side Stage: The Silhouettes, 3 p.m.; LUX, 5 p.m.; and John David Daily Band, 4 p.m.