Relay For Life of Kankakee County set for Saturday

Racing into Kankakee County this weekend is the annual Relay For Life, an event that honors survivors, remembers those lost and fights back to end cancer.

Presented by Riverside Healthcare and Riverside Cancer Institute, the event runs from 2-10 p.m. at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, 550 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee. Relay For Life is the world’s largest volunteer-based fundraising event. For more than 36 years, communities across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

From 1-2 p.m. is the Survivors Registration. At this time, medals can be picked up. At 2 p.m. is the opening ceremony followed by the Survivors Lap at 2:20 p.m., which is immediately followed by the Caregivers Lap. From 3:30-4 p.m. is an ice cream social sponsored by Oberweis for survivors plus one guest. From 4-6 p.m. will be mini massages for survivors by Ahhh…Massage.

When the sun sets, there will be the Luminaria Ceremony, during which relay teams help light pre-made luminaria bags that are dedicated in honor or in memory of a loved one. Purchase luminaria bags for $10 by noon Thursday.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.relayforlife.org/kankakeeil" target="_blank">relayforlife.org/kankakeeil</a>.