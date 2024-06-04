Rain or Shine: Tyjuan Hagler hosts 17th annual Kidz-Kan-Do camp

A little rain didn’t stop the fun Saturday as passes were caught and pom poms were waved.

The 17th annual Kidz-Kan-Do football and cheerleading camp, hosted by the Tyjuan Hagler Foundation, went on rain or shine as area children took to the indoor and outdoor spaces at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School for the day-long event.

Tyjuan Hagler, a former NFL linebacker and 2000 Bishop McNamara graduate, returned to his high school alma mater to spend the day training and mentoring kids interested in the sport.

The camp is completely free to all participants from ages 6 to 18 and includes lunch, prizes and the chance to work with Hagler and his closest friends from the NFL and NCAA.

Hagler, a Kankakee native, started his foundation in 2006 as a way to give back and inspire others.

Hagler was a linebacker in the NFL from 2005-11 with the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks, which included a Super Bowl XLI championship with the Colts in 2007.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.tyjuanhaglerfoundation.org" target="_blank">tyjuanhaglerfoundation.org</a>.