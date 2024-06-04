Heroes, Hogs & Hot Rods festival raises funds for veteran resources

The sun and the community came out Sunday to support local veterans in Manteno.

The Fifth annual Heroes, Hogs and Hot Rods festival, hosted by veteran nonprofit Project Headspace and Timing, saw much better weather and likely higher attendance after deciding to postpone the event for 24 hours because of an unfavorable forecast for Saturday’s original event date.

The family-friendly event returned to downtown Manteno with nearly all vendors still in tow for a day full of festivities and raising awareness to the needs of veterans.

Eric Peterson, founder of Project Headspace and Timing, spoke at the start of the festival to thank the village of Manteno as well as the entire community.

After starting the organization in 2017 with a town hall meeting in Manteno for veterans to share their struggles, Peterson said he realized something.

“The community that I had overseas, I have here still. It’s just a lot bigger,” Peterson said. “Overseas, I was a team leader and squad leader, but here I’m part of an entire community of people. Communities need their veterans, and veterans need their communities.”

The event included everything from a car/bike/golf cart show and bean bag tournament to Strongman and barbecue competitions. Food trucks, vendors, live music and raffle baskets were all on site alongside a Mental Health and Veteran Resource Fair, hosted in partnership with the Kankakee County Veterans Assistance Commission.

The money raised from the event goes toward mental health and veteran resource awareness through Project Headspace and Timing, which works to promote positive mental health practices to veterans by working to unify them with their communities, nature and themselves.

The organization, founded by Peterson after a fellow teammate took his own life after multiple tours overseas, began officially began operating as a 501(C)(3) nonprofit in 2019.

“As an organization, we believe that we live in a community that supports their veterans but may not know how to show it, and we have veterans that need that support but may not know how to ask,” the <a href="https://www.projectheadspaceandtiming.org" target="_blank">PHAT website</a> states.

In response, PHAT has grown to host a wide variety of events including multiple weekly veteran support groups, outdoor trips and various fundraisers as well as connecting veterans with the resources they need and even starting a crisis intervention program in partnership with local hospitals and police departments to help provide an advocate to veterans going through a mental health crisis.

For more information and upcoming events, go to <a href="https://www.projectheadspaceandtiming.org" target="_blank">projectheadspaceandtiming.org</a>.

• Mondays from 7 — 9 p.m. — Spartan Shield Support Group at Guardian Concepts LLC, 22 Heritage Dr Suite 106, Bourbonnais, IL

• Wednesdays from 6 — 7 p.m. — Peer Support (Mad Jacks) at Guardian Training Center, 1292 W Station St, Kankakee, IL

• Fridays from 12 — 1 p.m. — Peer Support (Vet Cafe) at UpliftedCare Grief Center, 3115 N 1000 West Rd, Bourbonnais, IL

For other events and changes, check the PHAT calendar at <a href="https://www.projectheadspaceandtiming.org" target="_blank">projectheadspaceandtiming.org</a>.