French Heritage Museum in Kankakee opens for 2024 season

On Saturday, the Kankakee County Historical Society celebrated the season’s reopening of the French Heritage Museum at the Stone Barn. Patrons had the opportunity to drop by and browse the museum and learn about their genealogy.

The museum offers a unique opportunity to learn about the French involvement in the history of the Kankakee River Valley — the first explorers and missionaries, the coureurs de bois and fur traders, and the pioneer settlers from France, French Canada and Belgium. French Heritage Museum admission is always free, donations are appreciated.

The official hours for the 2024 season are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays from now through the end of December (museum will be closed Aug. 31 and Nov. 30). Private tours can be booked for any day of the week at least one week prior to the reservation date by contacting museum staff at <a href="mailto:frenchheritagemuseum@gmail.com" target="_blank">frenchheritagemuseum@gmail.com</a>.

The French Heritage Museum at the Stone Barn is at 165 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.