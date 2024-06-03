First Sunset Stroll lights up Schuyler Avenue

Schuyler Avenue was aglow Friday night as Downtown Kankakee’s first Sunset Stroll of the summer arrived.

The free event started with a slow roll bike ride with live music by The Buzzbins and food and beverages provided by the North Schuyler Avenue establishments and local food truck options.

Fire twirling lit up the street as Intrinsic Artists performed to the music.

For more info on upcoming summer events in downtown, go to <a href="https://www.downtownkankakee.com" target="_blank">downtownkankakee.com</a>.