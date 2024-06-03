Bourbonnais committee continues meeting about proposed solar field

BOURBONNAIS — On Thursday, Bourbonnais’ Economic and Community Development Committee will take up a request by St. Paul Lutheran Church and School to be granted a zoning variance to install a solar field as the primary source to power the school and church.

The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. in the board room of the Municipal Center, 700 Main St. NW.

The committee tabled a decision for the second time after last Wednesday’s meeting.

It will mark the third meeting the committee discusses whether or not to recommend the request be heard by the village’s board of trustees or send it back to the village’s planning and zoning board of appeals.

The planning and zoning board of appeals voted to recommend the variance at its April 25 meeting.

The economic and community development committee first heard the request at its May 23 meeting. Three trustees — Rick Fischer, Jack Littrell and Angie Serafini — were unable to attend that meeting. It was tabled until May 30.

St. Paul’s facility is located on the northeast corner of Career Center Road and West Burns Road. St. Paul’s east property line is shared with Meadowbrook subdivision.

St. Paul’s officials are requesting a zoning variance for a 792-panel solar field on about 1.6 acres as the primary source to power the school and church.

The project will cost $1 million, but tax credits from the state of Illinois will allow St. Paul’s to recoup 85% of the cost.

The switch would save St. Paul’s a significant amount of money, officials said. In 20 years, St. Paul’s would see a savings of about $1 million.

St. Paul’s officials said they are paying between $85,000 and $100,000 annually for their electricity bill. The solar field proposed would cut that down to $5,000 or less.

During last Thursday’s meeting, St. Paul’s treasurer Scott Styck explained in the past year, St. Paul has had paid two electric bills of $7,300 and $7,400. He emailed copies of the bills along with a letter to the village.

“Some of you have seen that it is not cheap,” Styck said.

St. Paul’s officials did look into mounting the panels on the building’s roof, which would not have needed a zoning variance.

While the ground mounted panels would generate 100% of the energy, placing them on the roof brought that down to 86%.

Styck said installation would cost $1.3 million. They would have to put a new overlay on the roof, which is still good for another 15 to 25 years. The price they were quoted is $350,000.

St. Paul’s officials did address residents’ concerns about the solar field’s appearance. Instead of a 6-foot privacy fence around the solar field, it will be 8 feet. Other trees will be planted north of the solar field to block the view for residents in the subdivision.

Some Meadowbrook residents have voiced their concerns to both the planning board and economic and community development committee.

Residents Brett Reum and Dwight Lockwood went around the subdivision and got 40 signatures on a petition to have Bourbonnais officials vote down the request.

“First of all, I know you have to make tough decisions. One of the questions I ask myself is do you want this in your backyard,” Reum said.

“There is nothing in Bourbonnais’ municipal code that deals with solar. Without such ordinances, passing this PSU [proposed special use] along with any other solar PSUs will be on a piecemeal basis without consistent guidance,” Reum said.

There is no setback ordinance, Reum said. Specifically for ground-based solar.

“A bill before the Illinois legislature this spring proposed changing the setback from 150 feet to 500 feet for ground-based solar,” Reum said.

The legislature did not act on the bill in the spring session that just concluded.

Reum said there is debate about the safe setback distance regarding residential areas.

Other concerns residents have brought up at the other meetings are how this will affect property values and the environment.

“I talked to the assessor, and they said this does not affect the property value,” Committee Chairman Jeff Keast said.

Meadowbrook homeowner Nikita Tribbett voiced her concerns about how this would affect the community.

“I see no benefit to the community. It’s only all for St. Paul,” Tribbett said.

“Adjusting the zoning that affects everyone in the community, the taxpayers in the community. I don’t think that is fair to us. Especially when we are not in agreement with something like that.”