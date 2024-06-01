Major road projects moving along in Kankakee County

KANKAKEE — One of three major road projects in Kankakee County is winding down.

Illinois Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Paul Wappel provided an update on work being done on Interstate 57 over Grinnell Road and Norfolk Southern Railroad north of Illinois Route 17, Armour Road Bridge and Illinois Route 50 and Armour Road intersection.

<strong>INTERSTATE 57 AND GRINNELL ROAD</strong>

The $23.6 million project replaced and widened the bridges where I-57 crosses Grinnell Road and the Norfolk Southern Railroad north of the East Court Street interchange.

“Grinnell Road and the railroad bridges are done. Grinnell opened to traffic before Memorial Day,” Wappel said in an email.

“On I-57 there is no longer head-to-head traffic as the northbound and southbound lanes are open and traffic is using those alignments. There are some lane closures as work wraps up on the interstate.

“Our goal is to have this done by the end of July.”

<strong>ARMOUR ROAD BRIDGE</strong>

The $5.9 million project consists of reconstructing the bridge.

The state will add 13-feet-wide outside lanes for bicycles and pedestrians. Bourbonnais, which owns the roadway west of the bridge, also would add a 5-foot-wide sidewalk on the south side of the road that will run down to Mooney Drive.

“It’s on pace to be completed by the end of summer,” Wappel said.

“There are still a lot of items to complete such as the bridge parapets [barrier walls], sidewalks, concrete work, bridge approaches, guardrail, bike rail, electrical work and landscaping.”

<strong>ARMOUR ROAD AND ILLINOIS ROUTE 50</strong>

The $13.8 million project consists of widening and resurfacing the intersection of Illinois Route 50 and Armour Road with additional dedicated turn lanes.

Improvements also include new storm sewers, an updated biking and walking path, sidewalks, new curbs and gutters, improved lighting, modernized traffic signals and landscaping.

“The project is very deep into the storm sewer/underground operation,” Wappel said.

“We’ll have a few overnight installations across Illinois 50 coming up but there is currently no schedule to begin working on the actual widening of the four corners of the intersection.”

The projected completion date is December 2024.