KLASEY: A fight for the farm

When Lomira Perry died on Dec. 29, 1961, she left a valuable gift to the community where her ancestors had settled more than 125 years earlier. The gift was a 169-acre farm lying between the Kankakee River and Kennedy Drive, west of the village of Bradley. Miss Perry’s great-grandfather, Thomas Durham, had purchased the land in 1833, and began farming there in 1835.

In her will, which deeded the property to the State of Illinois, Lomira laid out her dream: that at least 40 acres of the land would be developed as a park bearing the Perry name. Unfortunately, that dream would not be realized for almost three controversy-filled decades. It would finally, in 1989, be dedicated and developed as the “Perry Farm Park and Durham-Perry Farmstead.”

For more than a decade after Lomira Perry’s death, there was no perceptible change in the status of the property popularly referred to as “The Perry Farm.” Tenant farmer Francis DuVoisin, to whom Miss Perry had granted a lifetime right to farm the property, continued to plant and harvest crops and tend a large herd of dairy cattle.

In early 1973, the Illinois Department of Conservation indicated that it would look favorably upon development of the farm by a local government or agency. The mayors of Bradley and Bourbonnais proposed development of a Bourbonnais Township Park District that could acquire and operate the 169-acre property.

“We feel that our combined efforts can do much more in providing the recreational facilities needed in this township than can the efforts of a single municipality,” the village leaders said in a joint statement reported in the Kankakee Daily Journal on May 30, 1973.

Ten months later, on March 9, 1974, voters in Bourbonnais Township were asked to approve creation of a park district that would take charge of existing parks in Bradley and Bourbonnais, as well as the Perry Farm. On March 10, the Daily Journal reported, “Bourbonnais Township voters answered a resounding ‘no’ Saturday to the question of whether to establish a park district in their area.” The measure was defeated by a two-to-one margin: 1, 211 to 602.

A new approach to acquisition of the Perry property was unveiled in 1978 when two municipalities — Bourbonnais and Kankakee — submitted to the state proposals for annexation. The Bourbonnais plan would devote two-thirds of the land to park and recreation purposes, and the remaining third to erection of a shopping center. Kankakee’s proposal was less specific, but included a “golf course, hiking trails, and related recreational features,” along with unspecified plans for commercial development of a portion of the farm.

On Sept. 13, 1979, Bourbonnais officials learned that their annexation plan had been rejected. A letter from Illinois Department of Conservation Director David Kenney announced that, “The city of Kankakee’s request for annexation has been viewed most favorably … I have recommended to the governor that Kankakee’s consent for annexation be executed.”

Bourbonnais Mayor Ernest Mooney lashed out at the favorable ruling for Kankakee. “Kankakee is once again trying to save themselves at the expense of their neighbors,” he said. “Kankakee’s economic depression will not be cured by stopping commercial growth in Bourbonnais and Bradley.”

<strong>FORMALLY ANNEXED</strong>

The park was formally annexed to Kankakee by a City Council vote on Nov. 19, 1979. Opponents of the annexation claimed that the annexation was invalid — that the Kankakee and Perry Farm borders were not sufficiently contiguous (common) to meet the legal requirements for annexation. The matter was taken to court, and after prolonged legal wrangling, a decision was handed down by Circuit Court Judge Wayne Dyer. He ruled, on June 9, 1981, that the city’s annexation of the farm was invalid.

A continuing controversy over the future of the Perry Farm revolved around commercialization. Because just over 1,000 feet of the Perry property faced heavily traveled Kennedy Drive, it was an attractive site for commercial development. Proponents of commercial use claimed that selling approximately 30 acres of the land to commercial developers would “raise $1.5 million to $2 million” for use in developing the rest of the property as a park. Opponents of commercial use pointed out that the property “is one of the last major undeveloped parcels in the metropolitan area,” and believed that Miss Perry’s intent was to devote the property to recreational use.

A major step forward in the continuing saga of the Perry Farm took place on Nov. 4, 1986. Voters passed separate referendums creating new government units that would contend for the right to take control of the farm. A Bourbonnais Township Park District was approved by a 3,859 to 2,039 margin, while residents of four townships (Aroma, Bourbonnais, Kankakee and Limestone) created the Kankakee River Valley Forest Preserve District with a 7,436 to 3,846 vote.

Leaders of the two new districts went to work developing plans that detailed their visions for development of the Perry Farm. The comprehensive plans would be submitted to the state Department of Conservation, which would then select the one it felt would best fulfill the intent of Lomira Perry.

Key goals in the park district’s plan were to conserve the entire farm as open space, preserve and increase the natural features of the property (including the woods, prairie and Indian Caves canyon), develop a path system for recreation and access to enjoy the natural features of the farm, use level open areas for both active and passive recreation, and preserve the visual integrity of the grove and farm (the view from Kennedy Drive).

The Forest Preserve District’s goals were oriented toward protecting and preserving the flora, fauna and scenic beauty of the farm, restoring and protecting the property’s natural forest, preserving and protecting the Kankakee River, and the natural areas on its banks. The plan also provided for the creation of pedestrian paths in and to the forested areas, and making use of the forests in their natural state for education, pleasure and recreation for the public.

<strong>CHANGE OF OWNERSHIP</strong>

On October 12, 1988, the Illinois Department of Conservation made its choice, selecting the Bourbonnais Township Park District as the agency to receive title to the Perry Farm property.

“It’s been a long time coming,” BTPD president Harry Burkhalter told the Kankakee Daily Journal.

The change of ownership became official on July 27, 1990, when Governor James Thompson signed the deed conveying the farm to the park district.

The BTPD soon bought out Francis DuVoisin’s lifetime farming rights, and embarked upon a number of improvements and renovations. These included building a 3.9-mile loop trail for walking and bicycling, stabilizing erosion along the Kankakee riverbank, and renovation of the farmstead buildings, including the 1840s farmhouse, English barn and horse barn. A portion of the house was remodeled to serve as the park district office.

Today, the park district has broadened its scope. In addition to the Perry Farm Park and Durham-Perry Farmstead, it operates the Exploration Station Children’s Museum, the Diamond Point complex of baseball fields, the Recreation Station used for programs and meetings, and the Willowhaven Park and Nature Center.

In August 2023, the Bourbonnais Township Park District approved a major change in the Perry Farm’s relationship with the village of Bradley. What was that change?

<strong>Answer:</strong> The district’s board voted to approve an annexation agreement with Bradley. Annexation did not change the ownership or operation of the property, which remains with the BTPD. It provided a number of advantages for the park district, such as fire and police protection being provided by the village, and some assistance in funding future projects.