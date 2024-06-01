Grocery tax not bagged

HERSCHER — Herscher Mayor Shannon Sweeney would not argue that he knows all the ins and outs of politics.

He simply knows he is trying to guide a small Kankakee County municipality. His objectives include keeping roads in good order, providing police projection for the village’s nearly 1,500 residents and maintaining control of a nearly $1 million budget.

Like municipalities across Illinois, Sweeney and the six-member Herscher Village Board are now faced with another issue: drafting and enacting an ordinance allowing for Herscher to collect a 1% grocery tax.

The ordinance would allow for the collection of about $50,000 annually, much of it generated at the village’s County West Market grocery store.

“The loss of this tax revenue would definitely impact us. This would be another hit,” Sweeney explained. “In small towns, revenues are hard to come by,” noting the closure of the CVS drug store in March.

“We really have to look at the numbers,” he said. “This would definitely impact us. … This is just another hit. It’s astonishing this passed. It’s Illinois.”

The state’s elimination of the 1% grocery tax was included in the adoption of Illinois’ $53.1 billion Fiscal Year 2025 budget this week.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker reasoned the state’s elimination of the tax would provide relief to shoppers in these economic times. Knowing how municipalities rely on the tax, he opened the window for each community to establish no greater than a 1% tax on groceries.

The state tax ends Dec. 31, 2025.

Communities can create an ordinance to return the grocery tax, effective Jan. 1, 2026. The tax cannot exceed 1%.

<strong>MANTENO WON’T SEEK TAX</strong>

While Kankakee County communities are now exploring this concept, one village is not.

Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent said this week that as long as he is mayor, he doesn’t see this coming before the village board.

The village had been receiving about $115,000 annually through the tax.

“We will lose some money. I don’t see that we have to do that right now. As it stands today, there are no plans to do this,” he said. “Everyone wants more money, but the whole idea is to give people a break.”

Nugent said the village is operating with surplus money in its approximate annual $6-million budget.

Pritzker called for the removal of the grocery tax during his annual Springfield budget address early this year, citing the elimination of the tax as a boost to families being hit hard by increasing prices at grocery stores.

He called it a regressive tax and one the state does not need.

The 1% tax on groceries applies specially to items that are meant to be consumed off the premises where they are sold, according to state law.

The tax had been suspended from 2022 to 2023 as part of a relief plan for residents battling inflation costs, but it resumed in the summer 2023. During the one-year suspension of the tax during Fiscal Year 2022, saved some $360 million for consumers.

According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, for a grocery bill of $145.29, a 1% tax adds $1.45 to the bill.

<strong>GOVERNMENTS IN NEED</strong>

The tax is returned to the municipality where it was generated. Some communities, such as Kankakee, would see a loss of more than $1 million of tax revenues.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis has been clear that Kankakee will most certainly move to create an ordinance to keep the tax in place. He has said the city simply does not have the ability to plug a $1-million loss of revenue.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson, like Curtis, said it is almost a certainty Bradley will implement this tax locally.

“I believe it is a path we have to take,” he said. “Village improvements rely on these taxes. We want to stay on the same path of improving our town.”

Home to grocery stores such as Meijer, Super Walmart and Aldi, Watson said more than 50% of shoppers at these stores live outside of Bradley, so the tax is a net gain for the village.

“I don’t think this tax can go away,” he said.

Local governments will be able to institute their own 1% grocery tax without need for a referendum, regardless of the size of the municipality.

In Aroma Park, home to a Berkot’s grocery store, Mayor Brian Stump and the six-member village board will look at instituting legislation to continue the tax. He said in addition to Berkot’s, the village also gains grocery taxes at Dollar General.

“We don’t have a lot of other businesses to turn to,” he said in regards to replacing lost revenue. “More than likely we will continue this.”

In Momence, Mayor Chuck Steele had similar thoughts, although the matter has not been discussed by the eight-member city council.

“You don’t want to charge people more money, but we depend on that money. This is about retaining what we have,” he said.