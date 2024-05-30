Sunset Stroll returns Friday to Schuyler Ave.

Stroll on down to North Schuyler Avenue for the first Sunset Stroll event of the year.

Hosted by Downtown Kankakee, the event runs from 6-10 p.m. Friday and starts with a slow roll bike ride that will begin and end at Rigo’s. At 6:30 p.m. will be live music by The Buzzbins.

Rigo’s, The Lush Vine and Flanagan’s Irish Pub will have alcoholic beverages available for sale and a wristband is required. There will be food by Rigo’s, The Lush Vine, Flanagan’s, Martinez Tacos and Mac’s BBQ.

Additionally, there will be fire twirling and stilt walkers by Intrinsic Artists. Big Fellas’ Mobile Cigar Lounge will be on site and shops inside the Majestic will be open.

The free event takes place on the 100 block of Schuyler Avenue in Kankakee.