Piggush Engineering unveils mural representing history, innovation

Heading south down North Schuyler Avenue in Kankakee is now more vibrant than ever.

The exterior of the Piggush Engineering office building, 149 N. Schuyler Ave., recently received a new coat of paint in the form of a dynamic and colorful art mural.

The mural project was initiated to celebrate the connection of history and innovation as represented by the juxtaposition of vibrant colors overlaying the historic brick exterior and the inclusion of historic elements about our area mixed with modern graphics in the design.

Speaking of historic elements, the design was carefully planned around the important historic guidelines that go along with the building’s preservation, according to a news release from Piggush.

“The mural adds to the beautification of the area while also offering that sought-after Instagrammable moment for visitors and passersby,” Piggush Engineering wrote in the release. “Included in the design is a nod to the Piggush Engineering vision which empowers visitors to shape the world around them in their own ways.”

The project began in 2022 with a brainstorm with the internal team which resulted in an overall vision. After an extensive search that led to Ahmad Lee (known as Reco the Great), and then detailed pre-planning with his team, the brush hit the bricks on May 4 and was completed nine days later on May 13.

<strong>ABOUT THE ARTIST</strong>

Reco the Great studied art and design at Columbia College Chicago and has done graphic design collaborations and activations with global brands such as Nike, Puma and Jack Daniels throughout the United States in Chicago, Miami, Compton, Phoenix, Hartford and Atlanta.

He also has local ties via his manager and assistant, Morgan Benn, who has past and current roots in Kankakee. Benn understands the importance of community and connection as she scouts locations, finds opportunities and facilitates collaborations with global brands for Reco. Both Morgan and Reco have a passion for the ever-evolving landscape of contemporary art.

“We invite you to visit the mural, snap a pic, and post it to encourage others to shape the world around them,” Piggush encouraged in the release. “Don’t forget to tag Piggush Engineering and use #shapetheworldaroundyou!”