Bradley OKs hotel tax

BRADLEY — It was five years later than wanted, but the Bradley village administration has its own hotel occupancy tax on the books.

At Tuesday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, trustees voted 6-0 to enact a 5% hotel tax it will be collecting on the locations which operate within the village.

The tax is projected to raise some $500,000 annually. The money collected from the 648 rooms in nine Bradley lodging locations must be used in some type of tourism manner.

The current intergovernmental agreement in place with the countywide tourism organization and municipalities, including Bradley, expires June 30, and the new tax will take effect July 1.

The village will collect the tax revenue from lodging locations on a monthly basis, Mayor Mike Watson said.

The 5%-level is as high as the village can take the tax as they are a non-home-rule community. A home rule community, such as Kankakee, has the ability to raise taxes beyond the state-allowed level.

In the years since 1983 when the not-for-profit Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau was created, a hotel tax had been collected. The money was used to support the CVB and promote Kankakee County tourism.

Because the now-named Visit Kankakee County organization, formerly known as the CVB, no longer assesses nor collects hotel room taxes, municipalities must do this by creating an ordinance.

Watson noted because the village had sought this five years ago when Bradley was led by Mayor Bruce Adams, the only need for the village was to update the ordinance with new dates.

In 2019, Watson, then a trustee, led an effort to break away from the countywide tourism organization. He lost attempt after a lengthy court battle.

Watson said there are many tourism avenues in which this money could be used. He didn’t list any specifics after Monday’s meeting.

Through a new agreement with Visit Kankakee County, four governmental bodies — Kankakee, Manteno, Bourbonnais and Kankakee County — have signed an agreement to fund the tourism organization, albeit at a lower level.

The governmental bodies pay a $60,000 annual fee, plus a $5,000 assessment per hotel. Any money collected beyond that fee stays with that governmental body for any use.