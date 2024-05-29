Manteno chamber celebrating 60th year, gets $31K grant to boost business

Jakob Knox has a heart for small business.

Now he leads the Manteno Chamber of Commerce as president and CEO. The chamber, 233 members strong, is celebrating 60 years.

That celebration included the chamber’s annual Celebration of Membership annual dinner May 16 at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club. Some 140 members and guests attended.

The chamber is now the recipient of a $31,000 Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity grant. Knox explained that the grant will provide educational opportunities for chamber members and strengthen local events.

There is a special section inside the Daily Journal today commemorating the Manteno chamber. There are pieces:

• Celebrating the founding and history of the chamber, listing the founders, as well as today’s officers.

• Explaining the many activities and benefits of the chamber.

• Photos and a summary of the major chamber awards handed out at the annual chamber dinner.

• Photos and biographies of the annual chamber scholarship winners.

<strong>STRENGTH OF COMMUNITY</strong>

The annual chamber dinner featured at keynote speech by Eric Peterson, the founder of Project Headspace and Timing, a veterans advocacy group.

Peterson, a veteran of the War in Afghanistan, spoke about the importance of community.

Community means everyone is looking out for everyone else. He pointed out a dramatic instance during Hurricane Harvey, where people formed a hand-to-hand human chain to rescue a senior citizen trapped in his car.

Locally, Peterson pointed out the dramatic community support when Charlie Company of the Army National Guard returned to Kankakee in August 2009. Some 650 motorcyclists escorted the soldiers coming home on their final leg from Manteno to the armory in downtown Kankakee.

The unit was fortunate to not lose any soldiers while being called up overseas. Sadly, though, Peterson said, it did lose a man at home due to suicide.

Later, he added, the most positive comrade he had in the service died by suicide as a result of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“If that can happen to him,” Peterson said, “I wasn’t safe.”

He praised Manteno for bringing him there “time and time again,” when he asked for help for veterans.

“If you are in this community,” Peterson said, “you are a change maker.” Peterson quoted George Bernard Shaw, who said, “My life belongs to the whole community.”

The chamber, Peterson said, is more than just a gathering of businesses and organizations. The chamber is a community.

<strong>WANTING TO HELP</strong>

Knox has headed the chamber since February of 2023. He succeeded Sarah Marion.

“I know the concerns of challenges of small business,” he said. “I want to help.”

Knox, who had previously worked for Milner Media, got his first taste of the chamber as an influencer. The Influencers are volunteers, affiliated with local businesses, who are chamber members.

He really hadn’t thought about being president, but an opening came about and the job fell into place for Knox. Now, he thinks, at 26, that he can “be a person for a new generation” at the chamber. He looks forward to helping to lead the community into the next chapter.

Knox was born and raised in Herscher. He has a degree from Kankakee Community College and went on to study at Governors State University. His fiancé, Joshua Hoskins, is an eighth-grade special education teacher at the Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center.

Knox is active in Kankakee County as a member of the board of directors for the Kankakee County Museum, as a member of the Manteno Rotary and as a board member for the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

“This is an interesting time in the business landscape,” he said.

He says the chamber needs to identify what it can do to help sustain business in the community. The chamber will need to identify potential grants.

In Manteno particularly, he said, “there is a sense of optimism about what is to come.”

He says the combination of the I-57 Interchange with the incoming Gotion plant will mean a big investment in Manteno.

The growth, he said, could be massive.

He is looking forward to what the Manteno chamber can achieve in the next 60 years.