Annual Strawberry Jazz Festival expands to two days

Daily Journal staff report

The annual Strawberry Jazz Festival is doubling the fun this year.

Running in conjunction with the first-ever Bradley 315 Festival, the Strawberry Jazz Fest is expanding to two days rather than the standard one-day-only program.

The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County is doubling up on all the great food, fun and entertainment attendees have come to expect at the annual event.

This year’s festival is set for 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 8 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 9 at Northfield Square mall, 1600 Illinois Route 50, Bourbonnais.

Admission is free and the event is family-friendly.

Entertainment will be provided both days on four stages — the Center Court Jazz Stage, the Community North Court Stage, the Outdoor Big Band Stage, and returning again this year, the Jazz Club stage in the South Court.

Local theater groups, dance troupes and musicians will perform throughout the day, including The Kings of Dixieland, Jazz Time Big Band, Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet, Paula Aubry Dance Studio, Dance in the Light, Just Roll With It, and the Champagne Experience are on the list.

More than 100 artists and crafters will be selling original work throughout the mall, including art, candles, photography, woodworking, jewelry, fiber art, pottery and glass as well as furniture and other hand-crafted items. Local non-profit organizations will have information about membership and upcoming events.

Chat with local authors about their newest books and stop by the Friends of the Kankakee Public Library’s annual book sale near Center Court. An indoor Kids’ Zone inside the former Carson’s store provides an opportunity to let kids explore their creativity with art and craft activities. The popular Dime Toss to benefit the James F. Carlson Scholarship will be outdoors.

Food truck vendors will be serving summer favorites and offering specialty strawberry items including strawberry pie, shortcake and ice cream. The Food Area, with covered seating, will be located in the West parking lot. Head to Center Court to purchase fresh strawberries provided by the CAC as well as the crowd favorite — chocolate-covered strawberries.

Northfield Square is fully accessible for persons with disabilities and the mall stores will observe their regular hours of operation. For more information and a list of vendors and creators, and the schedule for entertainment, go to the Strawberry Jazz Festival 2024 and the CAC Events Facebook pages.