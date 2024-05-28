Visit Kankakee County offers county taco trail

Get ready to embark on a culinary journey like no other as Visit Kankakee County, the area’s convention and visitors bureau, has unveiled the Kankakee County Taco Trail. This trail promises to excite your taste buds and showcase the diverse flavors of Kankakee County’s taco scene.

From traditional street-style tacos bursting with flavor to innovative BBQ and plant-based options, this trail offers a delectable exploration of the county’s cultural richness.

Just like Visit Kankakee County’s Craft Beverage Trail, participating in this adventure is made simple and convenient with the eATLAS app.

Download the app, which available for free on smartphones. At any of the trail stops, scan the QR code provided, and follow the prompts to set up a user profile. Once completed, you’ll have access to the Kankakee County Taco Trail map, guiding you through each destination.

The six taco stops on the Kankakee County Taco Trail include:

• BENG

• Jimmy Jo’s BBQ

• La Cocina Macias

• Rigo’s Tacos #2

• Martinez Taco

• Dos Amigos

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.visitkankakeecounty.com" target="_blank">visitkankakeecounty.com</a>.