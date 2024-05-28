Haas hosting job fair on June 5

State Representative Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, will be hosting a free job fair from 9 a.m. to noon June 5 at the Knights of Columbus, located at 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Over 50 employers will be present at this event.

“I am excited to announce my upcoming 4th annual job fair,” said Haas in a news release. “Connecting constituents in need of work with potential employers is a great resource for our community. I invite any interested job seekers to join us at this event!”

Some employers present at this event include AFLAC, Nicor Gas, PACE, Legal Shield, the Helen Wheeler Center, the Illinois State Police, the city of Kankakee, the Illinois Department of Transportation and more.

This event will also include free workshops, including “How to Navigate Through the State of Illinois Hiring Process” at 9 a.m.; “I Have an Interview…Now What?” at 9:30 a.m.; and “How to Write a Resume to Get Noticed!” at 10:30 a.m.

For a full list of employers attending, visit RepHaas.com.

For more information about this event, call 815-523-7779.