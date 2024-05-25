Memorial Day speaker to warn of PTSD tragedy

For Raelynn Spiekhout Roman, PTSD has been a double disaster.

Roman, known to many in the area as a retired assistant superintendent for Kankakee School District 111, has had two children, a son and a daughter, die by suicide.

Her son, John Spiekhout, an Army National Guard veteran of Afghanistan, died July 12, 2016.

Then her daughter, Raelinn Spiekhout, a physician, died Aug. 12, 2017.

Roman will be the keynote speaker at noon on Memorial Day at the site of the Ray Olley statue, located at 2150 S. U.S. Highway 45, south of Kankakee, in front of A.N. Webber Trucking.

The statue, in part, was erected to call attention to the problem of PTSD, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. The late Olley, a Navy veteran of World War II, suffered PTSD for years after seeing combat in the Pacific.

Roman said she has given educational and business speeches often during a long career in public schools. This, though, will be her first public remarks on PTSD.

“It is much more common than we think,” she said.

<strong>The Soldier</strong>

Her son, she said, had everything to live for. He had a 2-year-old son. He had a fiancée, and the wedding was set just a few months ahead in October. He had just built a house.

But Roman said he was never the same after serving five years in Afghanistan. He had numerous deployments with the National Guard and also went into combat in the interim as a Department of Defense private contractor.

Coming back home, his personality had changed. He was shorter and sharper with people. He partied a bit harder. He was closing folks off.

“And we were a close-knit family,” his sister, Gina Minga, said. Gina lives in Schererville, Ind. She and her husband, Philip, have two children in a blended family. The Mingas live with mom Raelynn, not wanting her to be alone.

His family, his mom said, did not realize how seriously John had been involved. He had undergone the standard infantry training and also elite instruction in air assault and sniper tactics. During all his service, he never was wounded or injured. Combat left its mark in a different way.

“He wanted to serve,” his mom said. “He was born to be a soldier.”

At age 2, he wanted camouflage pants as a gift, she remembers. Even when returning home after combat, he remained in the service, training on weekends.

In high school at River Valley High School in Three Oaks, Mich., his mom said he was a popular student, an achiever who was a football player. He went on to play ball in college, too, at Western Michigan in Kalamazoo.

All that ended when he took his life at age 37.

His services, held in the auditorium of his home high school, were an overflow event.

<strong>The Doctor</strong>

Raelinn Spiekhout was the oldest child in the family, the big sister to Gina and John. She saw private patients and also worked in hospice. She had been married, but her husband had died.

She struggled with her health. She was a childhood cancer survivor, and her immune system was compromised. She had almost died at age 12.

She had played a lot of sports when she was young. Her neck, her mom explained, had to be supported with a lot of internal hardware, a sort of cage. As an adult, she had problems walking and problems using an arm.

With her health deteriorating, she took her own life at age 45.

Was it a form of PTSD? Her mom thinks so.

Her death, Raelynn said, was “out of the blue.” It was, she said, “horrific.”

The twin tragedies have driven the family to get help. They receive counseling. They are active in Catholic Charities and with the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors.

They encourage people in trouble to seek out suicide prevention services. PTSD, they say, can spread like wildfire.

There is a national center for PTSD, which is an arm of the national Veterans Administration. There is a national hotline, which is 988. After 988, you can press 1 to be connected to a Veterans Crisis Line.

Because many cases go either unreported or undiagnosed, seeking help is important.

The National Institute of Mental Health computes the lifetime chance of developing PTSD is about 6.8%. It is about three times more common in women than men.

But when it comes to suicide, according to the Centers for Disease Control, suicide is four times more prevalent among men than women.