McCollum, voice of GM in the PM, dies

KANKAKEE — His name was Gordy McCollum, but most likely, he simply was known as “GM in the PM.”

Local radio personality Gordan “Gordy” McCollum died Monday, and those who knew him well and those who never met him still are able to hear his voice as GM in the PM was at the controls of local radio.

A longtime voice at WKAN radio and then WVLI, McCollum died at Ascension Saint Mary after a short illness. He was 77.

McCollum helped anchor local radio for some 40 years, first at WKAN, where he worked about 15 years on the afternoon schedule until 1995. It was in 1995, when he switched to FM and became GM in the PM, joining the then-recently launched WVLI station, better known as the Valley.

Former local radio personality Jim Brandt, who spent 38 years entertaining and informing listeners, said it was McCollum who trained him on the workings of WKAN in 1981.

After both had lengthy careers with WKAN, they switched stations near the same time and had extended stays with WVLI.

Technology changed within the stations, but McCollum continued to connect with listeners, Brandt said.

“He had a wonderful career,” Brandt said. He noted a great part of McCollum’s connection with listeners was his broad range within the world of music. McCollum, he said, was not married to any one style of music.

“He was all over the place. That was a greatest strength,” Brandt said.

And he wasn’t only committed to working behind the glass of the radio booth. He also had a great love for local theater. He participated in numerous productions within the Kankakee Valley Theatre.

Miles Turner, of Manteno, a longtime KVT director and actor, acknowledged McCollum had a great voice for radio, but noted he was awesome on stage.

“He was always a joy to work with on stage,” he said, noting the two of them must have spent 40 years together in local theater.

Turner rattled off a number of productions in which McCollum helped entertain audiences.

McCollum never played the lead role, Turner said, but noted he was “an absolutely incredible character actor.”

When Turner was informed McCollum’s wife, Donna, noted Gordy was a shy person at heart, Turner said that was a side of him he never saw.

“He created some of the greatest character roles I’ve ever seen. He was also brilliant on the radio. Gordy was awesome,” he said.

Donna said her husband loved the instant feedback from the audience that theater provided.

But theater was far from his only love, which included old-time music, the Rat Pack, big bands and music from the 1960s and 1970s.

But most of all, she said, he loved interaction with people.

“There were times he said things on the radio just to see what kind of reaction he would get from people. … He loved being a radio personality.”

And while noting her husband could be quiet and shy, she did concede he liked the limelight as well.

“Making people laugh gave him great joy,” she said.

He retired from radio in 2020. The couple traveled, spent considerable time playing Texas Hold ‘Em poker and socializing with friends. She noted he loved comedy, reading and jazz music. And a good martini.

He also emceed perhaps 15 Fourth of July concerts on the grounds of Kankakee Community College.

“It was his way of giving back to the community,” she explained.

He was a 1965 graduate of United Township of East Moline High School and was a 1974 graduate of Western Illinois University.

Mike Perrine, of Troy, Ill., a longtime agriculture show host on WKAN and WVLI, simply was known as the “farm dog” by McCollum.

“I don’t know if I ever taught him much about ag, but he was my unofficial assistant,” Perrine said. Perrine was quick to note McCollum was also a very good friend.

“He was someone who really believed in radio. He was one of the last ‘real’ radio people,” Perrine said. “He believed radio still had a strong following.”

He said he and McCollum often talked about radio when they were away from the booth.

“He believed in entertaining the audience and giving out information to the audience. He was the ‘GM in the PM,’ and I think he made up that name himself. Without trying to overstate it, he was a local institution. He was always fun to listen to.”

WVLI news director Rob Rodewald was like so many other radio personalities. He worked with McCollum at WKAN and WVLI. He noted he was proud to have been a co-worker of Gordy’s.

“He was a consummate professional. He was always chippy and happy on the air no matter what. He was a stalwart on the radio. He was a character.”