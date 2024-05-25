KLASEY: A visit to Twin Oaks

Imagine that you are standing on the southeast corner of Kennedy Drive and North Street in Bradley. The east side of Kennedy Drive is lined with businesses, including a bank, used car lots, fast food restaurants, and an insurance office. The west side of the street, however, presents a different view: a large white house and two red-painted barns set in a grove of tall trees.

If you cross the street, each step will take you farther into the past. By the time you reach the opposite side, you are in the year 1840, when the house and two barns were built by early settler Thomas Durham. He had purchased the 160-acre property in 1833, and began farming it in 1835. It was named Twin Oaks for a pair of large Bur Oak trees growing there (today, the property is commonly referred to as “The Perry Farm”).

The land where Durham settled was part of a one-mile-square (640-acre) “reservation” awarded to Jacques Jonveau, a fur trader of French and Potawatomi ancestry, by the 1832 Treaty of Tippecanoe. Twenty such reservations, most of them along the Kankakee River, had been set aside for persons who were “Indians or of Indian descent.”

Under the Tippecanoe treaty, the Potawatomi ceded their lands in Illinois and Indiana to the United States government in return for cash payments, and agreed to move west to Iowa (and later, Kansas).

Most of the reserved lands were promptly purchased from their Indian owners by speculators. Jonveau’s land was bought by fur trader/entrepreneur Gurdon S. Hubbard, who then sold 160 acres of it to Durham. In 1838, Durham acquired an additional 164 acres, including the limestone canyon of Bourbonnais Creek, known today as “the Indian Caves.”

A native of Virginia and a brick mason by trade, Thomas Durham had moved steadily westward during the 1820s and early 1830s. After completing construction in 1835 of a brick courthouse at Danville, Ill., Durham relocated his family (wife Peggy and their nine children) to the Twin Oaks property he had purchased two years earlier.

<strong>TWIN OAKS</strong>

After a short period of living in a wigwam-style shelter, the Durhams moved into a one and one-half story log cabin, and began farming, with 40 acres under cultivation during the summer of 1835. Only five years later, they were able to move into a wood-frame house, described as “an I-shaped English tidewater two-story home.” The “I-shaped” reference was to the interior arrangement, on each floor, of two rooms separated by a hallway.

During that same year of 1840, the farm’s distinctive three-bay English barn was erected, using hand-hewn timber framing and roof rafters of “slender bark carved logs.” The farm’s horse barn, also dated to 1840, was similar in construction to the English Barn, but used heavy timbers that were shaped in a sawmill, rather than being hand-hewn.

On Jan. 1, 1845, a new member joined the Twin Oaks family, when David Perry married 19-year-old Martha, one of the five Durham daughters. A skilled carpenter and businessman, Perry had left his native Vermont to settle in Lower Crossing (now Momence) in 1834. He and Philip Worcester built that community’s first frame house, and, in 1838, Perry partnered with Asher Sargeant to construct the first grist mill in what is now Kankakee County.

Perry relocated to Bourbonnais Grove (a short distance north of Twin Oaks) in 1841. He joined with Philip Worcester and Thomas Van Meter to build a dam across the Kankakee River, just upstream from the mouth of Bourbonnais Creek, to provide waterpower for a sawmill. The sawmill was later converted to a grist mill; it was relocated several miles upstream to Kankakee in 1856, after the dam was breached by high water.

After their 1845 wedding, David and Martha set up housekeeping in a small house on a one-acre lot on the east side of the Bourbonnais Road (now Kennedy Drive). Their first son, Alvah — the only one of their five children to survive into adulthood — was born June 25, 1850.

Thomas Durham died at age 69 in 1854, and was buried in the orchard west of his home. After Durham’s death, his widow Margaret and their sons operated the farm, which had grown to more than 300 acres. The sons were also involved in a number of business ventures in Kankakee. A financial panic in 1866 seriously threatened those businesses, and the brothers met in the farmhouse kitchen to consider selling the farm as a way to raise needed cash.

<strong>BECOMING PERRY FARM</strong>

According to one account, David Perry (who was a successful farmer and businessman) was present at the meeting, and dramatically “threw his money belt on the table and said, ‘I can lend a hand!’” Perry bought the farm for cash (in the 1870 U.S. Census, the property was valued at $25,000). The Perry family moved into the Twin Oaks farmhouse, promising that widow Margaret Durham could live with them for the rest of her life. She died in 1882.

Both David and Martha Perry died in 1887; David on May 19, and Martha on Nov. 14. They were the last members of the Perry and Durham families to live full-time at Twin Oaks. Their son Alvah, who inherited the farm, was a highly successful cattle broker at the Chicago Union Stockyards. Alvah and his family lived in the Hyde Park neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, but visited Twin Oaks on holidays and for several periods each summer.

The size of the Twin Oaks Farm was reduced to its present 169 acres in 1891, when Alvah sold the property east of the Bourbonnais Road to entrepreneur Herman Hardebeck. That 160-acre tract of land was developed by Hardebeck into what is now the village of Bradley.

On Feb. 26, 1899, Alvah Perry died at the age of 48, leaving his wife Ida, and three daughters: Bertha (age 20), Sarah (15) and Lomira (11). Ida, a widow at age 40, found herself responsible for managing the Twin Oaks farm. She hired a series of tenant farmers to cultivate the land and tend the livestock. The tenant farmers lived in one wing of the farmhouse, since Ida and her children continued their practice of staying at the farm for several periods each year.

The tenant farmer hired by Ida Perry in 1924, Swiss immigrant Armand DuVoisin, would operate the farm for more than 28 years. He was succeeded by his son Francis, who would care for the property until 1989, when it became the Perry Farm Park and Durham-Perry Farmstead.

Two of Alvah Perry’s daughters lived in Kankakee (although not at the farm). Bertha, the oldest, lived at 743 E. Locust Street, with her dentist husband, Dr. Daniel P. Scott. The youngest Perry daughter, Lomira, was a 1910 graduate of the University of Chicago. She lived with the Scotts for some 20 years, while she taught history and served as Dean of Girls at Kankakee High School. From the 1930s until her retirement in 1941, Lomira taught at Highland Park High School, and lived in Wilmette with her sister, Sarah, and her husband, Harvey Bush.

Lomira Perry became the sole owner of Twin Oaks following the deaths of her two sisters. When Miss Perry died on Dec. 29, 1961, at the age of 74, she bequeathed the property to the State of Illinois, with two conditions: at least 40 acres of the farm had to become a park bearing the Perry name, and tenant farmer Francis DuVoisin would be allowed to live rent-free on the farm for the remainder of his life.

In the year 1838, pioneer settler and brick mason Thomas Durham was hired to construct the first brick building in what would become Kankakee County. For whom did Durham build a brick mansion?

<strong>Answer:</strong> The mansion was built for pioneer settler and fur trader Noel LeVasseur as a home for him and his second wife, Ruth Bull LeVasseur. It was located at what is now the south end of Olivet Nazarene University’s Burke Administration Building.