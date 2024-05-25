Kankakeean who died on Guadalcanal will be honored this Memorial Day

When you are on the frontlines, Christmas Day can turn out to be as deadly as any other.

That was sadly true for Joseph Butcher, of Kankakee. Butcher, then only 24, was killed in action Christmas Day, 1942, little more than a year after Pearl Harbor.

Butcher was slain during the battle for the South Pacific island of Guadalcanal. He was a member of the 132nd Infantry Regiment, which, in turn, was part of the Americal Division.

Butcher was the oldest of 11 children, the son of Bernard and Stella Butcher, who lived on the Twin Silos Dairy Farm, owned by Gen. and Mrs. A.E. Inglesh a mile west of Kankakee. Butcher was married on Christmas Eve, 1940, to Marion Bastain, of Bloomington. He had been married for two years and one day when he was killed.

Only one of Joseph’s siblings, Louise Bosman, his youngest sister, is still alive. At age 89, she still lives independently in Bradley.

Butcher was killed during an assault on Gifu, the name of a series of hills held by the Japanese on Guadalcanal. It was an important position because the Japanese used artillery there to bombard the American airfield on the island.

The Gifu was named for a mountainous area of central Japan. The Japanese defended the Guadalcanal position with an interlocking series of pillboxes. From Dec. 25- 29, American troops repeatedly assaulted the position in a struggle also called the Battle of Mount Austin.

Butcher died on the first day of the battle. A citation on the Find A Grave website says Butcher gave his life while attempting to save his commanding officer, who had been hit by gunfire.

Butcher’s memory will be honored at a ceremony on Memorial Day. The event will take place at noon on Monday at the Ray Olley World War II statue, located in front of A.N. Webber trucking facility, south of Kankakee at 2150 Route 45.

Butcher’s death was front-page news in the Kankakee Republican-News on Jan. 6, 1943. His family had received the War Department telegram a day earlier.

<strong>LIFE IN KANKAKEE</strong>

Born June 26, 1918, in Washington, Ind., Joseph Butcher moved with his family to Kankakee when he was 10. The family lived on the Len Small dairy farm.

Butcher graduated from the Hawkins School in 1933 and worked for the Florence Stove Company. He got a private pilot’s license at the Koerner Flying School, but was unable to get into the Army Air Corps, according to the Republican-News. Butcher was a member of St. Rose parish in Kankakee.

Butcher enlisted in Company L of the National Guard in Kankakee in 1940 and trained at Camp Forrest near Tullahoma, Tenn. Butcher was the first member of Kankakee’s Company L of the National Guard to be killed in combat.

The National Guard unit entered federal service March 5, 1941, in Chicago. It joined the Americal Division, a union of National Guard units May 24, 1942. On Dec. 8, 1942, this troop landed on Guadalcanal. The five-day battle to take the Gifu would claim the lives of 53 men. Some 129 others were wounded.

His mother got a last letter from him when he was enroute to Guadalcanal. Butcher was originally buried on Guadalcanal, but was brought home to rest in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.

His sole surviving sister said whatever mementoes, honors and documents the family had about brother Joseph have been lost to time. She was a young girl, only six or seven, the last time she saw him. Sister Louise Bosman worked for Pentex in shipping and finishing before retiring. She had three children, David Bosman, Kathleen Rowe and Laurie Bosman.

In Butcher’s family he would have at least one brother and four uncles who served in the war.