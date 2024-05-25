25,000 issues and counting: Kankakee library, Olivet digitzing Daily Journal archives

When Steve Bertrand started with the Kankakee Public Library he had a goal — a goal he’s accomplished 25,000 times and counting.

In his time at the library, which began in 1997 as reference supervisor and ended with his retirement in 2022 after 13 years as executive director, Bertrand’s goal had been to create a digital archive for what you’re looking at at this moment: the Daily Journal.

When he first began with the library, he said, “The Daily Journal was not indexed on microfilm and there was no way for us to find the information people were looking for without just paging through the film.”

The microfilm in reference is lengths of film containing microphotographs of copies of the newspaper. This film can be viewed through a large machine called a microfilm reader.

As technology evolved, the option became available to scan the editions and have them be viewable as PDF files. In the late ‘90s, however, the cost was about $90,000.

As the years went on and the technology became less expensive, the library received a generous bequest from Frances Wertz in 2018. With that, they were able to use $30,000 from the bequest to digitize the microfilm.

Before doing so, the library had to obtain the copyright from the owners of the Journal to digitize the publication. This permission was granted in 2019.

As Bertrand neared the end of his career, he said it was as though all the pieces were falling into place.

“I went through my whole career, 25 years, not wanting to retire before the Journal would be indexed or digitized,” he said.

Once the digital files were returned, Bertrand would take the files and upload each edition that would be accessible online.

With the unexpected extra time on his hands because of the pandemic, he was able to dedicate more time to going through the collection.

“That’s how I earned my taxpayer dollars during COVID,” he said.

At present, there are about 25,000 editions uploaded.

<strong>ON THE ASSIST</strong>

To do all of this work, it takes more than one dedicated person. And though Bertrand is volunteering his time every day even after retirement, he knows it’s not a project he could complete alone.

Assisting him for the past three years is Matt Marcukaitis, university archivist and web applications manager at Olivet Nazarene University.

He spends a few hours per week on the project while handling other archival work, which consists of preserving and recording ONU’s history by accepting donated materials and cataloging them for future research.

Between Marcukaitis — who has been with ONU since 2013 but in his current role for about three years — his ONU team of about 10 students, Bertrand and with assistance from Kankakee Community College, the about 25,000 editions now are accessible online.

The issues date all the way back to 1854. Editions from 1856-71 are nonexistent.

“[They’re] just gone … legend has it there was a fire,” Bertrand said, noting this was during the Civil War.

All editions are accessible through the web host free of charge. Marcukaitis said more than 10,000 downloads or accesses of the Daily Journal have been recorded so far.

ONU serves as the web host for the digital archives. The cost to host the content is about $5,000 annually.

“It is one of the many outreaches Olivet does for the community.”

Though it’s safe to say ONU has helped tremendously with the process, Marcukaitis knows it wouldn’t exist without Bertrand.

“It’s his baby,” he said.

And Bertrand is nothing but grateful for the way the Bourbonnais university has treated his “baby.”

“There would be no online accessibility without ONU. Without them, it would only be accessible on site in the library,” he said. “I never thought we’d get it online any time soon, it was just a hope for the future.”

<strong>THE PROCESS</strong>

Marcukaitis explained it takes about five to 10 minutes to upload an edition to the website. Editions can range in pages from the 20s to the 100s.

Though the microfilm has been accessible for years at the Kankakee Public Library, this online platform not only allows people to access from home but provides a way to narrow down a search.

Before, if someone was searching, for example, for an obituary but only had the year, they would have to go through all the microfilm from that year. Now, a search box accompanies the online platform allowing the user to narrow the search.

Bertrand said the editions are about 60% uploaded. Once everything is uploaded, the goal is to index the content (create an alphabetical list of names, subjects and more). However, Bertrand said they only are interested in indexing local news.

“It’s kind of a local history resource.”

Before being known as the Daily Journal, the newspaper was first called the Kankakee Gazette in 1853. It was followed by several name changes including the Kankakee Republican in 1903, the Kankakee Daily News in 1920, the Kankakee Republican News in 1931 and the Kankakee Daily Journal in 1945 before becoming The Daily Journal in 1975.

To access 170 years’ worth of archives, go to <a href="https://www.tinyurl.com/45ppx66z" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/45ppx66z</a>.

1853 — Kankakee Gazette

1865 — Kankakee Herald

1869 — Kankakee Times

1885 — Evening Democrat

1903 — Kankakee Republican

1920 — Kankakee Daily News

1931 — Kankakee Republican News

1945 — Kankakee Daily Journal

1975 — The Daily Journal