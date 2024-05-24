Events scheduled for Memorial Day 2024 in Kankakee County

Memorial Day is on Monday and several events are scheduled locally for the annual holiday of remembrance. This is a non-exhaustive list that will continue to be updated online.

<strong>Memorial Day with Manteno Color Guard</strong>

The public is invited to join the Manteno Legion Color Guard on Monday as they honor fallen military members and the deceased. The group will conduct a memorial remembrance at five area cemeteries followed by a ceremony at Manteno Legion Park.

There will be a gun salute, and Taps will be played by recent Manteno High School graduate Erin Drexler. After the ceremony at Legion Park, there will be food and beverages provided by the Manteno American Legion and the Ladies Legion Auxiliary at Manteno Post 755.

The Manteno Legion Color Guard’s schedule:

• 8 a.m. at Deselm Cemetery

• 8:30 a.m. at Blooms Grove Cemetery

• 9 a.m. at Veterans Cemetery

• 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery

• 9:50 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery

• 10:45 a.m., the group will step off from Post 755 and will march to Legion Park for the final ceremony at 11 a.m.

<strong>Memorial Day with Momence Honor Guard</strong>

The Momence Honor Guard will appear at various services on Monday for Memorial Day. At 8:30 a.m. will be Shrontz Cemetery; 8:50 a.m. Mt. Airy Cemetery; 9:15 a.m. Wichert Cemetery; 9:45 a.m. Momence Meadows Nursing Home; 10:15 a.m. Momence Cemetery; 10:30 a.m. St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery; 10:50 a.m. Conrad Memorial Park; 11:10 a.m. Momence Depot; 11:30 a.m. Kasler Veterans Memorial Park.

<strong>ROMP Memorial Day</strong>

From noon to 1 p.m. Monday at A.N. Webber Logistics, 2342 S. Route 45, Kankakee, there will be a ROMP Memorial Day service with families of PTSD-suicide, KIAs, POWs, MIAs and WIAs. This solemn ceremony is by the Ray Olley Memorial Project, the newest military memorial in Kankakee County.

Bring lawn chairs. This event is open to the public with patriotic commemoration, honoring and remembrance of service personnel KIAs, POWs, MIAs, WIAs and those lost by PTSD-suicide, featuring keynote speaker Raelynn Roman who will share wisdom and hope to families who have undergone the pain of losing a loved one by PTSD-suicide. Raelynn lost her son, Sgt. John A. Spiekhout, U.S. Army National Guard, in 2016. Hear her story of recovery from anguish and now a powerful spokesperson. Meet her in person and help her carry on the legacy of honoring and remembering the fallen.

Present will be surviving family members of Joseph Butcher, KIA in WWII during the Battle of Guadalcanal; Donald Mathy, KIA by sniper gunshot WWII in Germany; and more.

Military vehicles will be on display courtesy of The Veterans Garage and Harley Davidson Riders to deliver the 2nd 30 sec. Revolution by revving up their engines full throttle for 30 seconds while the crowd waves American flags.

Join the camaraderie with veterans, hear Matt Yeager sing the national anthem and God Bless the USA. Emcee will be Denny Case, local radio-host.